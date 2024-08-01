FBI to Intensify Social Media Censorship Efforts Ahead of 2024 Election

The FBI is set to escalate its censorship operations in coordination with social media platforms as the 2024 presidential election approaches, according to a recent memo. This initiative, which quietly began in February 2024, aims to address information deemed as “foreign malign influence” (FMI), a term recently redefined by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

FBI Confirms It’s Restarting Online Censorship Efforts Ahead Of 2024 Electionhttps://t.co/naTdkBrHl8 — The Federalist (@FDRLST) May 8, 2024

A DOJ memo dated July 12, 2024, from Associate Deputy Attorney General George D. Turner, outlines the Biden administration’s strategy to counter FMI information following the Supreme Court’s decision in Murthy v. Missouri. This decision has raised significant concerns about First Amendment rights, as it permits broader government intervention in moderating online content.

The memo reveals that after the Supreme Court’s stay in October 2023 of a 5th Circuit injunction that restricted the FBI’s cooperation with tech companies, the DOJ has been crafting a standardized procedure for sharing FMI information with social media firms. This approach, the memo states, aims to balance censorship with First Amendment considerations.

The FBI started implementing this standardized procedure in early February 2024 and has been “actively sharing FMI threat information with social media companies on a continuing basis.” The memo indicates that the FBI will soon resume regular meetings with social media executives to discuss potential FMI threats on their platforms.

Moreover, the DOJ’s Justice Manual now includes a framework for determining when to disclose FMI operations, particularly when foreign influence campaigns are suspected of spreading covert propaganda or disinformation.

Critics argue that the broad definition of “foreign malign influence” could lead to the suppression of legitimate information and dissenting opinions. The memo does not address these concerns directly, but the historical context of such operations raises questions about their potential overreach.

As the 2024 election draws near, the FBI’s intensified efforts to censor perceived foreign threats on social media could significantly impact the flow of information. While the intention is to protect the election from undue foreign influence, the potential consequences for free speech and the accuracy of what is labeled as FMI remain contentious.