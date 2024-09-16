Over the past few decades, the control of American media has shifted dramatically, moving from a primarily domestic endeavor to one heavily influenced by foreign powers, global financial interests, and a new breed of “warlord capitalists” operating through financial giants like **Vanguard** and **BlackRock**. Once a safeguarded pillar of American democracy, the media landscape has been opened up to foreign ownership and influence in ways that few could have predicted, eroding the once-tight regulations that kept U.S. media in American hands. This transformation, driven by both legislative changes and global capitalism, has sold the American mindshare—its collective cultural and informational consciousness—to powerful foreign interests including **China**, **Russia**, and **Saudi Arabia**.

The FCC’s Foreign Ownership Changes and the Opening of the Media Market

The roots of this transformation can be traced back to regulatory changes that began in the **1990s**. Under the **Communications Act of 1934**, foreign ownership in U.S. media companies was capped at **25%**, a law meant to protect national security and preserve the independence of American media. However, by the mid-1990s, amid a wave of globalization, these restrictions began to loosen.

In **1995**, the **Federal Communications Commission (FCC)** relaxed its interpretation of the foreign ownership rule, allowing more significant foreign investments in U.S. telecommunications and media companies. This move signaled the beginning of an era where U.S. media, once fiercely protected, became a more open market for global capital.

The most significant overhaul came with the **Telecommunications Act of 1996**, passed under **President Bill Clinton**. This legislation dramatically deregulated the media industry, allowing for more consolidation and making it easier for large corporations to grow even larger. While the primary focus was on domestic ownership, the liberalization of the media market made it increasingly attractive to foreign investors.

#### Global Capitalism and the Rise of Foreign Influence

As media companies grew into vast conglomerates under the new regulatory environment, they needed more and more capital to fund operations and expansions. This created a fertile ground for financial giants like **Vanguard** and **BlackRock**—the world’s largest asset management firms—to play a dominant role in the industry. These firms began acquiring major stakes in companies like **Disney**, **Comcast**, and **Warner Bros. Discovery**, giving them enormous influence over the direction of U.S. media. However, Vanguard and BlackRock do not just manage American money—they manage **global capital**.

Foreign governments and entities, particularly those from **China**, **Russia**, and **Saudi Arabia**, found in Vanguard and BlackRock a powerful vehicle for influencing U.S. media. By investing through these financial giants, foreign powers could gain substantial, though often indirect, control over American media companies. This capital allowed foreign powers to push their interests, control narratives, and suppress unfavorable stories, using financial leverage to subtly influence content.

#### China’s Strategic Use of Financial Power

The **Chinese Communist Party (CCP)** has been particularly adept at leveraging global capitalism to influence U.S. media. Through state-affiliated companies like **Wanda Group**, **Tencent**, and **Alibaba**, China invested heavily in Hollywood, seeking to control not just content but also its global narrative. These investments were not random—they were strategic, aimed at ensuring that China was portrayed positively in American films and television. Hollywood studios, hungry for access to China’s lucrative box office, began to self-censor, removing content critical of China and even altering storylines to align with Chinese political interests.

China’s influence did not stop at Hollywood. Through its partnerships with Vanguard and BlackRock, it gained indirect control over a broader swath of the U.S. media landscape. As these firms held significant shares in media conglomerates, they acted as conduits for Chinese capital, allowing the CCP to push its influence further into the heart of American culture and information.

#### Russia’s Use of Media for Political Gain

**Russia**’s approach to media influence has historically focused on disinformation campaigns and political manipulation. Outlets like **RT** and **Sputnik News** serve as state-sponsored tools to shape public opinion in favor of Kremlin policies. However, Russia has also used financial influence to gain a foothold in American media. **Russian oligarchs**, often linked to President **Vladimir Putin**, have used their wealth to make strategic investments in Western industries, including media, often through private equity deals.

Like China, Russia has capitalized on the loosening of foreign ownership restrictions, using Vanguard and BlackRock as financial intermediaries. Through these firms, Russian capital finds its way into U.S. media companies, allowing Russia to subtly influence content, particularly in areas such as foreign policy, energy, and defense.

#### Saudi Arabia’s Growing Role in Western Media

Under the leadership of **Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS)**, **Saudi Arabia** has aggressively pursued influence in Western media. The **Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)**, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world, has made substantial investments in U.S. media and entertainment companies. For example, the PIF invested in **Disney**, **Live Nation**, and **Endeavor**, the parent company of several major media entities.

Saudi investments are not just about financial returns—they are part of a broader strategy to shape global narratives, especially following scandals like the **Jamal Khashoggi** assassination. After Khashoggi’s murder, Saudi Arabia used its financial ties to manage the media fallout, relying on its stakes in American companies to influence coverage and ensure that the story was framed in ways that mitigated damage to the Saudi regime.

#### Obama-Era Changes and the Final Push for Foreign Ownership

When **Barack Obama** became president in **2009**, further changes were made to the FCC’s foreign ownership rules. In **2013**, the FCC, under Obama’s administration, lifted the cap on foreign ownership in U.S. broadcast licensees beyond the 25% threshold, provided the investment was reviewed and found to be in the public interest. This opened the door even wider for foreign governments and corporations to invest directly in American media.

While the Obama-era changes were framed as a way to help struggling media companies access foreign capital, critics argued that it effectively allowed foreign powers to gain greater control over the U.S. media narrative. As foreign investment flowed into American companies through Vanguard, BlackRock, and other financial giants, the influence of countries like China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia over U.S. media continued to grow.

#### The Era of Warlord Capitalism and Media Manipulation

The term **“warlord capitalism”** has been used to describe the powerful financial elites who now control vast amounts of global capital and have the ability to influence industries, including media. **Vanguard** and **BlackRock**, with their immense financial power, act as modern-day warlords, not through violence but through capital. They decide which companies succeed, which narratives dominate, and whose voices are amplified. By allowing foreign governments and authoritarian regimes to invest through them, these financial giants have effectively sold control over the American mindshare.

Foreign governments, particularly **authoritarian regimes**, have used this access to push their political agendas, protect their national interests, and silence critical voices. In a globalized media environment, where capital knows no borders, the once-clear lines of ownership and influence have become blurred, allowing foreign powers to reshape American media to suit their needs.

#### Conclusion: The Sale of the American Mindshare

The transformation of U.S. media from a domestically controlled industry to one heavily influenced by foreign powers is one of the most significant, yet least understood, developments in modern history. Through changes to FCC rules, the rise of global capitalism, and the influence of financial giants like Vanguard and BlackRock, foreign governments like **China**, **Russia**, and **Saudi Arabia** have gained unprecedented access to the American media landscape.

This sale of the **American mindshare**—the collective consciousness and cultural influence of U.S. media—has profound implications. It raises questions about national sovereignty, media independence, and the future of democracy in an age where information is increasingly controlled by global capital and authoritarian interests. As the media landscape continues to evolve, the battle for control over the American mind is far from over.