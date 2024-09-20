AOC Clashes with Teamsters President Over Union’s Decision to Withhold Endorsement: Sparks Fly on Social Media

Democratic Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has ignited a fierce political feud after the International Brotherhood of Teamsters made the surprising decision not to endorse a presidential candidate for the upcoming election, a break from their long history of supporting Democrats. This move, seen as a victory for former President Donald Trump’s ongoing efforts to woo unions, triggered an immediate and emotional response from Ocasio-Cortez, who took direct aim at the union’s president, Sean O’Brien.

“I’m very disappointed in Sean O’Brien’s leadership. I have found it increasingly alarming all year,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN’s Manu Raju, expressing her frustration over the union’s decision. She criticized O’Brien for what she perceives as his shifting political alignment, saying, “When the Teamsters are in trouble, who do they call? When we need to make sure that Teamsters’ pensions are bailed out, when we need to make sure that they have a fair shake at the negotiating table with rail? It was Sean O’Brien calling on Democrats for help.”

Ocasio-Cortez didn’t stop there, accusing O’Brien of supporting anti-worker, anti-choice Republican candidates. “Sean O’Brien has been boosting Republicans all year while supporting anti-worker, anti-choice Senate candidates,” she added on X (formerly Twitter), further fueling the controversy.

However, Sean O’Brien wasted no time firing back at Ocasio-Cortez. In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, O’Brien hit back with pointed criticism, suggesting that Ocasio-Cortez should focus more on her own constituents, many of whom he claimed voted for Donald Trump. “She should maybe get into her district where it voted far-right Republican,” O’Brien said. “When I have a problem at a worksite, and there is criticism, I get right in there and find out what it is.”

When pressed by Bash about his comments, O’Brien elaborated, claiming that a significant number of Teamsters in Ocasio-Cortez’s district supported Trump in the last election. His sharp retort concluded with a jab at the congresswoman’s priorities: “So she may want to focus on her job instead of mine.”

This public clash highlights growing tensions between labor unions and progressive Democrats as the 2024 election looms. With Trump making concerted efforts to court unions traditionally loyal to the left, the refusal of the Teamsters to endorse the Democratic ticket could signal broader challenges for the party’s relationship with organized labor. Ocasio-Cortez’s fiery response underscores the stakes for Democrats, as they struggle to maintain support from key working-class constituencies in the face of growing political shifts.