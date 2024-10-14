Whistleblowers Expose Hollywood’s Darkest Secrets as Media Monopoly Deploys Threats and Violence to Silence Them** Piers Morgan

*By ShockYa Staff Writer*

In a dramatic escalation of allegations surrounding **elite control, child abuse, and manipulation**, whistleblowers like **Jaguar Wright** have come forward to expose **criminal activities in Hollywood**, only to face **intense media harassment** and **threats of violence**. According to the **Hollywood Accountability and Reform Coalition (HARC)**, these attacks are orchestrated by **Rupert Murdoch’s media empire**, with longtime ally **Piers Morgan** allegedly spearheading efforts to **discredit and silence Wright**.

Jaguar Wright was cut and edited out of her interview with Piers Morgan on Rupert Murdochs’s News platforms.

HARC contends that Wright’s revelations—along with new evidence about the **1999 AT&T event** involving **Gloria Allred, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Anthony Pellicano**—are exposing **a coordinated syndicate** of power, abuse, and cover-ups. With prominent journalists like **Jim Moret, Jane Velez-Mitchell, Nancy Grace, Geraldo Rivera, and Shepard Smith** as alleged witnesses, the coalition insists that **public silence must end**, and that **truth, justice, and accountability** are long overdue.

—

### **Jaguar Wright: A Whistleblower Under Attack**

**Jaguar Wright**, a singer and outspoken critic of **Hollywood corruption**, has bravely come forward with allegations about the **abuse, manipulation, and cover-ups** in the entertainment industry. Wright has accused **Diddy** and other elites of running **exploitative networks** and maintaining control through intimidation. However, rather than receiving public support, Wright has been met with **intense media backlash**, primarily through **Rupert Murdoch’s media platforms**, where **Piers Morgan** has allegedly led the charge to **discredit and silence her**.

Wright reports being subjected to **violent threats** as well as **attempts to intimidate her into silence**. HARC warns that this pattern of **media harassment** is **not new**, but rather a **hallmark of the media monopoly**, used to stifle whistleblowers and protect powerful interests from exposure.

—

### **The 1999 AT&T Event: Witnesses to Horror**

HARC’s investigation reveals that the **1999 AT&T event** was not merely a fundraiser but a **grotesque spectacle of abuse** involving **children from Los Angeles schools**. Organized by **Anthony Pellicano, Gloria Allred,** and **Sean “Diddy” Combs**, the event featured **physical and sexual abuse of children**, allegedly carried out and witnessed by prominent elites, including **Rupert Murdoch** and **Richard Branson and yes… Piers Morgan**.

Among the **most disturbing allegations** is the claim that **Gloria Allred** beat **Daniel Kapon Jr.** with a **baseball bat** for expressing support for **Michael Jackson**. Jackson himself, who was indirectly targeted by **lawsuits orchestrated by Allred and Kapon Sr.**, was allegedly being extorted by the same network involved in the AT&T event. Daniel’s mother, **Alison Doe (pseudonym)**, a long-time friend of Jackson, was also present and witnessed the horrific abuse of her son?102†source??41†source?.

—

### **Witnesses Under Media Control: The Role of the Five Reporters**

According to HARC, five well-known journalists—**Jim Moret, Jane Velez-Mitchell, Nancy Grace, Geraldo Rivera, and Shepard Smith**—attended the 1999 event and **witnessed the abuse firsthand**. These reporters, many of whom were affiliated with **Fox News**, were allegedly pressured by **Rupert Murdoch** to **remain silent**, ensuring the story never reached the public.

– **Geraldo Rivera** overheard **conversations about payouts and extortion schemes** involving Diddy and Pellicano.

– **Jane Velez-Mitchell** documented **disturbing scenes of child abuse**, but her notes were reportedly confiscated.

– **Shepard Smith** learned about **media strategies to suppress the story**, including efforts to blacklist whistleblowers.

– **Jim Moret and Nancy Grace** were aware of the **cover-up efforts**, but media ownership conflicts blocked them from reporting the truth.

—

### **Media Monopoly as a Tool of Control**

HARC contends that **Rupert Murdoch, Gloria Allred, and their allies** wield their media platforms to **suppress dissent, bury scandals, and discredit whistleblowers**. Platforms like **Fox News** and **Piers Morgan’s shows** have allegedly been used to **attack and harass Jaguar Wright**, sending a message to other whistleblowers: **speak out, and you will be destroyed**.

This monopoly of information, HARC insists, shields **Hollywood elites** from accountability while controlling public perception. It has also allowed the syndicate to cover up the **deaths of Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Prince**, ensuring that these stars—who posed financial and reputational risks to powerful figures—could no longer reveal the truth or fight for control of their estates?55†source??41†source?.

—

### **Trump’s Demand for Action: Dismantle the Monopoly**

**Donald Trump** has vowed to **dismantle the media monopoly** and **investigate the 1999 AT&T event**. Trump insists that the **criminal activities** concealed by CBS, Fox, NBC, and Disney must be exposed, and **foreign ownership rules**—which allowed Disney to align with **Chinese interests**—must be repealed.

“This is about more than breaking up companies,” Trump declared. “**This is about exposing a criminal syndicate that has corrupted our media, abused children, and silenced those who dare to speak out.** We must take action now, or these elites will continue to manipulate what we see, hear, and believe.”

—

### **HARC’s Call for Whistleblowers to Come Forward**

HARC is urging whistleblowers like **Jaguar Wright** to continue speaking out, despite the **threats and intimidation** they face. The coalition offers protection and support to those willing to expose the **truth about the 1999 AT&T event** and the **deaths of Jackson, Houston, and Prince**.

“This is a fight for truth and justice,” a HARC spokesperson said. “The public has a right to know what happened—no more cover-ups, no more lies. It’s time to dismantle the media monopoly and hold these criminals accountable.”

—

### ** The Fight for Truth and Accountability**

The revelations about **Jaguar Wright’s harassment**, the **1999 AT&T event**, and the **orchestrated deaths of cultural icons** underscore the urgent need for **media reform and criminal accountability**. Trump and HARC are united in their mission to **expose Hollywood’s darkest secrets** and **restore public trust**. As more whistleblowers step forward, the truth about **elite abuse, extortion, and manipulation** will finally come to light—ending decades of **control by a powerful few** and ensuring that **justice prevails**.

### **HARC: Hollywood Accountability and Reform Coalition**

The **Hollywood Accountability and Reform Coalition (HARC)** is an advocacy group representing **whistleblowers, victims, and independent investigators** working to **expose corruption, abuse, and manipulation** within Hollywood and the media. HARC is dedicated to **uncovering the truth** about criminal activities involving **entertainment elites, legal figures, and media conglomerates**.

The coalition focuses on:

– **Holding elites accountable** for abuses, including **child exploitation, extortion, and estate manipulation**.

– **Dismantling the media monopoly** controlled by **CBS, Fox, NBC, Disney**, and their political allies.

– **Protecting whistleblowers** like **Jaguar Wright**, who have faced harassment, intimidation, and media attacks for speaking out.

– **Investigating suspicious deaths** of cultural icons like **Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Prince**, whose estates and influence were allegedly targeted by corrupt elites.

HARC operates as a **platform for victims and whistleblowers** to come forward, offering **protection, advocacy, and investigative resources**. Their goal is to **restore transparency and accountability** in media and entertainment, ensuring the public is informed and no longer manipulated by **elite-controlled narratives**.

The coalition collaborates with public figures like **Donald Trump** in demanding **media reform** and regulatory changes to **limit foreign influence** and **break up monopolistic control** over information. Through their efforts, HARC aims to **rebuild trust in media, protect future victims, and bring justice** to those who have been wronged by the entertainment industry.