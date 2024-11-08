Liberal Women Pledge Sex Strike After Trump’s Election Victory, Inspired by Global Feminist Movements

Following Donald Trump’s presidential election win, a group of liberal women has vowed to initiate a sex strike as a form of protest, inspired by the Korean feminist “4B movement.” This movement, which advocates for “no sex, no dating or marriage, and no children with men,” is seen by some as a way to reshape traditional gender dynamics and assert bodily autonomy. Trump’s victory, framed by Democrats as a referendum on abortion rights and women’s protections, has fueled frustration among some progressive women who now aim to withhold intimacy as a response to men who may have voted for Trump.

Interest in the 4B movement has surged on social media since Vice President Kamala Harris’s defeat. Women have shared videos on platforms like TikTok pledging their commitment to the movement’s principles. In one viral clip, a young woman expresses her intent to embrace celibacy, urging others to delete dating apps as a means to “exercise sovereignty” over their bodies. This approach, she argues, represents a tangible response to an election outcome she perceives as a setback for women’s rights.

"Delete your dating apps": Liberal women vow a four-year sex strike to protest President Trump’s victory, inspired by South Korea's "4B Movement," aiming to "punish" male Trump supporters in a trending TikTok movement. https://t.co/iOdeVgCztL — The New York Sun (@NewYorkSun) November 7, 2024

The idea of a sex strike is not new, with roots in historical protests that sought to leverage women’s roles in relationships to effect societal change. By reframing these personal choices as a protest, participants hope to assert control over their lives and influence the broader discourse on gender equality.

This pledge to withhold intimacy, however, has sparked mixed reactions. While some women view the movement as empowering, critics argue it may alienate potential allies or detract from pressing issues. Nonetheless, the surge in support underscores the intense frustration and sense of urgency that Trump’s victory has triggered among certain segments of the population. As the nation moves forward, the movement’s impact will likely continue to generate conversations about gender, power, and autonomy.