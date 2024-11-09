The Hollywood Conspiracy: Kanye West, Rose McGowan, Alki David, Corey Feldman, Jaguar Wright, and the Dark Elites That Control the Stars*

Behind the glitz, glamour, and fame lies a network of sinister forces, including attorneys, psychiatrists, private investigators, financiers, and politicians, who have been using everything from psychological manipulation to financial coercion to enslave and control their stars.

Kanye – speaks out

This investigation connects the dots between the industry’s top players—Ari Emanuel, Jamie Dimon, Larry Fink, and a string of corrupt politicians—who allegedly run Hollywood as their own private empire. They are accused of forcing silence, destroying careers, and controlling legacies through coercion and manipulation. These powerbrokers have allegedly used psychiatric holds, financial extortion, and even blackmail to enforce loyalty and keep stars in check. No one is safe.

### **The System of Control: Hollywood’s Alleged Puppet Masters**

1. **Kanye West**

Kanye West’s public breakdown in 2016 wasn’t just a moment of personal crisis—it was allegedly a carefully orchestrated move by Hollywood’s shadowy elites to force him into submission. Placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold, West claims this was a direct result of his refusal to conform to the industry’s rigid control mechanisms. But Kanye’s story doesn’t stop there. He’s hinted at a dark underworld of powerful players using psychiatric institutions and legal threats to keep their talent in line. “I didn’t kill anyone, so I won’t go to jail,” Kanye boldly declared, referencing the mafia-like control structure that allegedly governs the lives of Hollywood’s most influential stars.

2. **Michael Jackson and Blanket Jackson**

Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, was not just a star—he was a target. Allegedly manipulated by some of the industry’s most powerful figures, Jackson’s wealth, personal life, and even his image were under constant surveillance. His son, Blanket Jackson, was reportedly subjected to similar tactics, used as a pawn to control the Jackson family’s legacy. Hollywood insiders are believed to have forced Blanket into silence and manipulated his finances, all while profiting from Michael’s estate. Jackson’s estate wasn’t just an inheritance; it was a cash cow that elite players like Ari Emanuel and Jamie Dimon allegedly sought to milk for all it was worth.

3. **Rose McGowan**

Rose McGowan has been at the forefront of exposing Hollywood’s exploitation. But McGowan’s battle is not just about fighting for herself—it’s about revealing how the industry has weaponized psychiatric holds, conservatorships, and coercive control. Her lawsuit against California Governor Gavin Newsom accuses state officials of enabling Hollywood’s abuse system. But it’s deeper than that. McGowan is exposing how figures like Gloria Allred and Dr. Carole Lieberman allegedly used psychiatric holds to silence dissenting voices in Hollywood. McGowan’s story is not just one of survival; it’s a call to arms against a system that manipulates, exploits, and controls.

4. **Alki David**

Media mogul Alki David’s life is a testament to what happens when you dare to take on the Hollywood elites. David has battled legal and financial ruin as a result of his efforts to expose the inner workings of the entertainment industry. “Hollywood is a criminal enterprise,” David boldly states. “The people at the top will stop at nothing to maintain their control. They’ll ruin anyone who threatens their monopoly.” David’s claims suggest that Hollywood’s elite, including figures like Ari Emanuel and Larry Fink, have no qualms about using intimidation, lawsuits, and even financial destruction to protect their interests.

5. **Corey Feldman**

Corey Feldman has long been an outspoken critic of the abuse and exploitation that plagues Hollywood. But his voice was silenced for years by an industry that used harassment, blackmail, and legal tactics to keep him in line. Feldman has revealed that his close friend, Corey Haim, was another casualty of this Hollywood machine. “Hollywood uses people and then throws them away,” Feldman says. He believes that Haim’s tragic death was a direct result of the exploitation he faced in an industry that profits from broken dreams.

6. **Jaguar Wright**

Jaguar Wright, a talented and outspoken artist, has gone into hiding after claiming that powerful figures within Hollywood—including Gloria Allred, Dr. Carole Lieberman, and Anthony Pellicano—were involved in orchestrating events to silence her. Wright’s story is one of betrayal, manipulation, and abuse. She alleges that after speaking out, she was subjected to psychological manipulation and even blackmail. “Hollywood doesn’t care about you. They care about money,” Wright asserts. “If you’re not useful to them, they throw you away.”

7. **Gloria Allred, Dr. Carole Lieberman, and Anthony Pellicano: Hollywood’s Dark Enforcers**

Gloria Allred, Dr. Carole Lieberman, and Anthony Pellicano are the names that repeatedly surface in the web of control. Allred, a prominent attorney, and Lieberman, a psychiatrist, have allegedly used their positions to orchestrate psychiatric holds for those who dared to speak out. In collaboration with private investigator Anthony Pellicano, these figures are believed to have manipulated the lives of countless stars, from using surveillance and wiretapping to strategically discrediting and isolating celebrities. The 1999 Anaheim event and the 2006 Fiesta are just two examples of when Hollywood elites, with the help of these powerful players, allegedly used psychological manipulation and legal tactics to ensure that stars stayed in line.

The 1999 Anaheim event was a watershed moment for these hidden operations, where a select group of celebrities was allegedly drugged, detained, and manipulated under the guise of psychiatric care. The 2006 Fiesta took things further, with a coordinated effort to silence those who threatened to expose the dark side of Hollywood’s business practices.

8. **Ari Emanuel, Jamie Dimon, and Larry Fink: The Financial Overlords**

Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, has been accused of consolidating power within Hollywood, allowing his company to control vast portions of the entertainment industry. Emanuel’s influence is said to extend far beyond Hollywood, reaching into the financial realm, where figures like Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase) and Larry Fink (BlackRock) hold sway. These financial giants are rumored to have used their economic power to reinforce Hollywood’s elite control. According to insiders, these men are part of a larger web of financial interests that manipulate and control the entertainment industry, prioritizing profit over human dignity.

9. **Political Figures and the Hollywood Connection**

The political ties that sustain Hollywood’s control go deeper than most realize. Certain politicians, including those connected to the DNC and others who hold sway in California, have allegedly enabled Hollywood’s darkest practices by creating laws and policies that benefit the industry’s elite. These political figures are accused of enabling the abuse system that Hollywood thrives on, turning a blind eye to exploitation while protecting those at the top.

### **A Call for Revolution: Breaking Hollywood’s Chains**

This exposé is more than just a story about Hollywood’s darkest secrets. It’s a call to action—a revolution to dismantle an entertainment system built on exploitation, manipulation, and control. The brave voices of Kanye West, Rose McGowan, Alki David, Corey Feldman, Jaguar Wright, and others are demanding systemic reform. They are calling for:

– **Legislative Overhaul:** Ending the misuse of psychiatric holds, conservatorships, and financial manipulation.

– **Complete Transparency:** Demanding full disclosure of how royalties, conservatorships, and other financial mechanisms are handled in Hollywood.

– **Protection for Whistleblowers:** Offering legal protection and support for those brave enough to speak out against the powerful elites who dominate the industry.

Hollywood’s days of controlling stars through fear and coercion may be numbered—if these reformers have anything to say about it. This is a fight not just for justice, but for the very soul of the entertainment industry.

