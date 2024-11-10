Libtard Michael Moore’s ‘Toast’ Prediction Gets Doused by Trump’s Red Wave in 2024 Election

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, who accurately predicted the 2016 election outcome, confidently declared that Donald Trump’s chances of a 2024 comeback were “toast.” In a Substack essay, Moore asserted, “The vast majority of the country, the normal people, have seen enough and want the clown car to disappear into the MAGA vortex somewhere between reality and Orlando.” He further emphasized, “The swift and explosive momentum for Kamala Harris is unlike anything that’s been seen in decades.”

Contrary to Moore’s forecast, the anticipated “blue wave” miserably failed to materialize. Donald Trump secured a decisive victory, reclaiming the White House and defying liberal expectations. This outcome underscores the complexities of electoral dynamics and the challenges inherent in political forecasting.

Moore’s miscalculation serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of politics, where even seasoned analysts can find their projections upended by the electorate’s decisions. The 2024 election results highlight the importance of considering a broad spectrum of factors when assessing political trends and voter behavior.

Remember your own words Mr. Moore, “Democracy is not a spectator sport, it’s a participatory event. If we don’t participate in it, it ceases to be a democracy.” The citizens have clearly participated.