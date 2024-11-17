“Hollywood Predators and Corrupt Officials: Republicans Must Expose Spielberg, Grainge, and New York’s Broken Justice System”

### Republicans Must Act: Spielberg, Grainge, and the Systemic Abuse Shielded by Corrupt New York Officials

New York’s justice system, entrenched in corruption, has become a safe haven for powerful elites like **Steven Spielberg** and **Lucian Grainge** while silencing whistleblowers and abandoning victims. The systemic abuse of children in Hollywood, once hidden behind the glitz, has now morphed into the abuse of the public, protected by a judiciary more interested in shielding power than delivering justice.

**Silencing Evidence and Voices**

– **Courtney Burgess:** Survived being **shot over ten times** in an alleged hit orchestrated by Sean “Diddy” Combs. Despite possessing damning evidence, including tapes implicating high-profile figures in crimes against minors, his calls for justice are ignored.

– **Daniel Kapon Jr.:** A whistleblower with critical evidence implicating Diddy and others, Kapon’s submissions have vanished in what’s described as a **“pay-to-destroy” scheme**.

– **Missing Evidence:** Dozens of emails and calls to HSI’s William S. Walker and SDNY’s Damian Williams remain unanswered as evidence, including the infamous **Diddy tapes**, disappears.

**The Corruption Runs Deep**

Hollywood’s decades-long exploitation of children has grown into systemic abuses against the public, enabled by media moguls like Spielberg and Grainge and protected by a judiciary rife with corruption. From silencing whistleblowers to erasing evidence, the system is failing America.

**Republicans Must Lead**

The GOP must expose this rot and demand accountability. **Donald Trump** and Republican leaders must:

1. **Investigate the Collusion:** Launch independent inquiries into missing evidence and the judiciary’s role in enabling systemic abuse.

2. **Replace Corrupt Officials:** Demand the resignations of HSI’s William Walker and SDNY’s Damian Williams for failing victims.

3. **Protect Whistleblowers:** Provide immediate safety and support for those risking their lives to speak out.

**Justice Demands Action**

New York’s justice system doesn’t just protect Hollywood elites—it enables their abuses. Republicans must step up to dismantle this corrupt network or risk leaving the public and victims powerless against untouchable predators. Spielberg, Grainge, and their enablers must face justice. Anything less is a betrayal of America.