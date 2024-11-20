Open Letter to Piers Morgan, Rupert Murdoch, Sir Richard Branson, Sir Lucian Grainge, and Oprah Winfrey

#### **No More Excuses. No More Silence.**

To the criminals, enablers, and cowards named above:

I am **Alki David**, publisher of **Shockya.com**, and I am here to call you out. For decades, you’ve operated in the shadows, feeding on the exploitation of others, burying truths, and pretending innocence.

Let’s set the record straight: **Michael Jackson was not innocent**. He was a deeply flawed individual who made egregious mistakes, including acts of abuse. But Michael wasn’t born a monster—he was created by a system you all benefit from and perpetuate.

#### **Michael Jackson: A Tragic Product of Hollywood’s Machine**

Michael Jackson, a man on the spectrum and unable to father children, was subjected to brutal exploitation from the start. His own parents, **Joe and Katherine Jackson**, allegedly fed him testicle-shrinking drugs to keep his high-pitched voice—an act of abuse so horrifying it defies comprehension. They destroyed his development, his identity, and his chance at a normal life, all for profit.

Hollywood and its criminal elite latched onto him, seeing a vulnerable, broken man they could control. You used him when it suited your needs and destroyed him when he became inconvenient.

Yes, Michael made terrible mistakes and caused harm. But he was also a victim of the same system that has protected predators like **Gloria Allred, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Rupert Murdoch, and Anthony Pellicano**—the very people I’m addressing in this letter.

#### **Anaheim, 1999 & Rancho Fiesta, 2006:

Your Legacy of Horror**

The events of Anaheim and Rancho Fiesta are well-documented among those of us who refuse to look away:

– In **Anaheim, 1999**, during the Democratic National Convention, children were reportedly abused and silenced by a cabal of Hollywood elites.

– In **Rancho Fiesta, 2006**, victims like **Daniel Kapon Jr.** were brutally mutilated, abused, and left to fend for themselves while you partied and plotted.

You, **Piers Morgan, Rupert Murdoch, Richard Branson, Gloria Allred, Diddy, and others**, were there. You saw what happened. You participated. And you spent years covering it up.

#### **Michael Jackson’s Role and Your Hypocrisy**

Yes, Michael Jackson had his demons. Yes, he harmed children, and there’s no excuse for that. But where is your accountability? Where are the tapes showing the atrocities you’ve hidden? Where are the apologies for the abuse you facilitated, the systems you upheld, and the lives you destroyed?

You point fingers at Michael to deflect from your own crimes. You weaponize his flaws to shield yourselves from the truth. But your time is up.

#### **To the Public**

Michael Jackson was both a victim and a perpetrator—a man broken by Hollywood’s ruthless machine and the people who run it. His story is not an excuse for his actions, but it is a warning about the power of unchecked systems of abuse.

The same names that destroyed Michael also destroyed countless others, from **Daniel Kapon Jr.** and so many other children harmed in Anaheim and Rancho Fiesta. **We cannot let them hide behind their wealth and power any longer.**

#### **To the Criminals**

Your hypocrisy is staggering. You destroyed Michael, profited from him, and then used his mistakes to deflect from your own crimes. You are worse than cowards—you are predators.

**Shame on you.**

We will expose you. The world is watching, and your lies won’t hold up forever.

Sincerely,

**Shockya.com**

For the Victims. For the Truth.

The **1999 Anaheim** and **2006 Rancho Fiesta** events have been alleged to include various high-profile individuals. Below is a list of people . Not all who participated. More will be revealed…

—

**1999 Anaheim (Democratic National Convention-related Event):**

– **Gloria Allred** – Allegedly orchestrated events targeting children from the Combined LA School District.

– **Sean “Diddy” Combs** – Alleged organizer alongside Gloria Allred and Anthony Pellicano.

– **Anthony Pellicano** – Reportedly facilitated logistical arrangements.

– **Rupert Murdoch** – Allegedly had his camera crew document the event.

– **Richard Branson** – Allegedly present.

– **Piers Morgan** – Allegedly present.

– **Jim Moret** – Journalist reportedly present.

– **Jane Velez-Mitchell** – Journalist allegedly documented abusive scenes.

– **Nancy Grace** – Allegedly blocked from reporting on the event.

– **Geraldo Rivera** – Allegedly aware of extortion and abuse discussions.

– **Shepard Smith** – Allegedly learned about media suppression strategies.

– **Daniel Kapon Jr.** – Alleged victim linked to ongoing exploitation.

– **Michael Jackson** – Alleged victim of physical assault at the time due to his substantial assets, including the Beatles catalog.

—

### **2006 Rancho Fiesta (Las Vegas Incident):**

– **Gloria Allred** – Allegedly involved in coordinating abuse.

– **Sean “Diddy” Combs** – Allegedly played a central role in abuse and threats.

– **Anthony Pellicano** – Allegedly coordinated criminal activities.

– **Rupert Murdoch** – Allegedly complicit in the cover-up.

– **Richard Branson** – Allegedly present.

– **Piers Morgan** – Allegedly present.

– **Daniel Kapon Jr.** – Alleged victim of severe abuse and mutilation.

– **Ashley Parham** – Alleged victim of drugging and threats.

– **Alison Doe** – Allegedly targeted for information related to Michael Jackson’s will.

– **Kevin Franklin** – Allegedly involved in suppressing reports of the incident.

– **Ruben Lira Valdez** – Allegedly complicit in abuse and intimidation.

– **Kristina Khorram** – Allegedly interrogated Alison Doe about Michael Jackson’s estate.

– **Helen Harris-Scott** – Allegedly complicit and involved in surveillance.

—

**Common Themes Across Both Events:**

– Victims allegedly targeted for their connection to Michael Jackson, wealth, or assets.

– High-profile figures accused of participating or facilitating abuse.

– Allegations of systemic media suppression and intimidation.

– Corruption tied to organized crime and the entertainment industry.

