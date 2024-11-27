House Judiciary Report Reveals Shocking Loophole in Biden-Harris Immigration Policy

A new House Judiciary report has unveiled what many are calling a glaring failure in immigration enforcement under the Biden-Harris Administration. The report highlights how a categorical parole program for nationals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (CHNV) has created an unprecedented loophole, allowing thousands of illegal immigrants, including those with violent criminal records, to enter the United States.

Through this program, at least 30,000 illegal immigrants monthly have bypassed the southern border entirely by flying directly into domestic airports. The administration has labeled these “legal pathways,” but critics argue that these actions sidestep Congressional authorization. Once in the country, these individuals are granted parole by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for up to two years, enabling them to remain in the U.S. legally for that period.

As of September 2024, over 531,000 individuals from the CHNV countries have entered through this process. Among those taking advantage of the system are individuals reportedly wanted for violent crimes, including sex trafficking, raising serious concerns about public safety and national security.

The report also alleges that the administration’s policies were designed to manipulate border data by redirecting migrants away from the southern border. By doing so, these individuals would not appear in Border Patrol’s official encounter statistics, effectively masking the true scale of the ongoing border crisis.

Critics argue that these policies prioritize optics over security. The sheer volume of migrants entering under these pathways has overwhelmed communities and exposed glaring vulnerabilities in immigration enforcement. Lawmakers opposing the policy contend that these “legal pathways” not only undermine the integrity of the immigration system but also jeopardize the safety of American citizens.

With the release of this bombshell report, pressure is mounting on the Biden-Harris Administration to address these loopholes and strengthen immigration enforcement. The question remains whether immediate action will be taken or if this issue will further deepen the already contentious debate over border security.