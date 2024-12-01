Joe Rogan Slams Biden and Zelensky for Risking ‘World War III’ Over Missile Approval

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan has taken aim at President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing them of recklessly escalating tensions with Russia. Rogan’s comments, made during a recent episode of his podcast, focused on Biden’s decision to approve Zelensky’s use of U.S.-made long-range missiles to strike targets deep inside Russia—a move Rogan claims could lead to catastrophic consequences.

“How are you allowed to do that when you’re on your way out?” Rogan questioned, referencing Biden’s advanced age and the implications of major decisions so late in his presidency. He continued, “There should be some sort of pause for significant actions that could potentially start World War III,” as reported by the New York Post.

Zelensky has long requested permission to use U.S.-supplied Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to expand Ukraine’s offensive capabilities. Biden’s recent approval reportedly stems from concerns over North Korean troops reportedly supporting Russia’s war effort. In response, Britain also gave the green light for its Storm Shadow missiles to be used in similar operations, further raising the stakes.

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which began in February 2022, has already resulted in devastating losses, with a Wall Street Journal report from September estimating over one million casualties. Russia, in turn, has warned of escalating its own military capabilities, including the potential use of a nuclear-capable missile.

Rogan didn’t hold back in his critique of Zelensky and Biden, calling them out for what he sees as a reckless disregard for the global implications of their actions. “Zelensky says Putin is terrified. F— you, man,” Rogan said, adding, “You people are about to start World War III. Maybe that would be a good thing we would like to avoid from a dying former president.”

Russia has responded with ominous warnings, suggesting its advanced nuclear-capable missiles could be used against the United States or within Ukraine. With tensions at an all-time high, Rogan’s remarks underscore growing concerns over how these decisions could push the world closer to another global conflict.

This unfolding situation continues to dominate international headlines, as leaders navigate the fine line between supporting Ukraine and provoking dangerous retaliation from Russia. Whether Biden’s and Zelensky’s strategies will succeed or backfire remains a topic of intense debate.