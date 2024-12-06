Mexican Authorities Seize Record-Breaking Fentanyl Haul Amid U.S. Pressure

Mexican soldiers and marines made history with the largest-ever seizure of fentanyl in the country’s fight against drug trafficking. Over a ton of the deadly synthetic opioid was confiscated in two raids in Sinaloa, a region infamous as the stronghold of the Sinaloa cartel. The bust underscores the escalating pressure from Washington to combat the flow of illicit drugs into the United States.

The seizures come just days after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico unless stricter measures were taken to curb the movement of migrants and narcotics across the border. Security analysts suggest the timing of these operations is unlikely to be a coincidence.

Mexican authorities seized over a ton of fentanyl in a historic bust, with experts linking the timing to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s recent threats. https://t.co/vFdmViT1L3 — FOX 5 NY (@fox5ny) December 6, 2024

Mexican security analyst David Saucedo has noted that the country’s government has historically delayed major busts until external pressures arise. While fentanyl remains a critical issue in the United States due to its devastating impact on public health, Saucedo argues that Mexico has not prioritized its fight against the drug. Instead, these large-scale seizures often align with increased demands from the U.S.

During the raids, which occurred late Tuesday, soldiers identified two armed men who fled into separate houses. Upon investigation, authorities discovered over 660 pounds of fentanyl in one location and a truck loaded with nearly 1,750 pounds of fentanyl pills in another. Several firearms were also confiscated, and two individuals were arrested.

Public Safety Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch announced the operation on social media, hailing it as a landmark victory in the battle against synthetic opioids. This unprecedented seizure highlights the ongoing collaboration and pressure between Mexican authorities and U.S. policymakers to stem the flow of dangerous drugs like fentanyl, which continues to fuel the opioid crisis.

As Mexico grapples with balancing its internal priorities and external demands, such actions may serve as a sign of heightened cooperation—or simply a strategic response to mounting U.S. scrutiny.