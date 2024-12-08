Trump Takes the Global Stage as Pre-Inauguration Agenda Gains Momentum

Donald Trump, the president-elect with over a month to go before his January 20, 2025, inauguration, is already setting a combative and proactive tone for his second term. From issuing bold threats to negotiating with world leaders, Trump is signaling that his agenda is not waiting for a swearing-in ceremony.

Over the past week, Trump has made waves by threatening a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico, a move that triggered emergency calls and a visit from Canada’s prime minister. According to Trump, the talks resulted in commitments from both allies to strengthen border security. Meanwhile, Trump issued a stark warning to Hamas, demanding the release of hostages in Gaza, declaring there will be “ALL HELL TO PAY” if his ultimatum is ignored.

On the economic front, Trump has raised eyebrows by threatening to block the purchase of U.S. Steel by a Japanese company, cautioning the potential buyer with a dramatic “Buyer Beware!!!” His assertive positioning underscores his commitment to prioritizing American interests, even before taking the oath of office.

This weekend, Trump shifted his focus to the global stage, attending the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris alongside foreign leaders. His meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron was unexpectedly joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump’s plans also include a meeting with Britain’s Prince William, further showcasing his international influence.

Noticeably absent in Paris is outgoing President Joe Biden, who has largely retreated from the spotlight. In a headline-grabbing move, Biden recently issued a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, who was facing sentencing for gun crimes and tax evasion. First lady Jill Biden attended the Paris events in his place, but the shift in leadership focus is palpable.

Trump’s approach to the transition period has been described as highly unusual, with political historian Julian Zelizer noting that “transitions are always a little complicated in this way.” While it remains uncertain how many of Trump’s pre-inauguration efforts will result in tangible outcomes, his aggressive style signals a second term defined by bold action and unapologetic ambition.