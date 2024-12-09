Alki David: Buried Alive by a $900 Million Lawsuit, Hollywood Corruption, and Syndicate Conspiracies – The Rise of the Comeback Kid

### **Alki David: Rising from the Ashes to Build SWISSX**

Alki David’s journey is a modern epic of resilience, defiance, and reinvention. From battling personal hardships and legal attacks to disrupting Hollywood’s establishment, David’s rise from the ashes exemplifies his unyielding determination to fight for innovation, transparency, and justice. Through his groundbreaking ventures like **FilmOn**, **CinemaNow**, and the creation of **SWISSX**, he has transformed adversity into triumph, leaving a legacy of hope and ingenuity.

—

### **Buried Alive: The Struggles That Nearly Broke Him**

**Head Injuries and Disability**

David’s life took a dramatic turn after a series of traumatic head injuries left him physically disabled. The lingering effects of these injuries, including chronic pain, became a profound challenge. Despite his disability, David never let his condition deter his vision, turning his vulnerability into a testament of resilience.

### **The Battle for TV: Alki David’s Fight Against Hollywood’s Power Players**

Alki David’s relentless battle for the future of television was a revolution that disrupted the status quo of media and entertainment. From his groundbreaking ventures like **FilmOn** and **CinemaNow** to his clashes with Hollywood’s elites and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), David’s story is one of vision, innovation, and defiance. It’s a tale of how one man dared to challenge the monopolistic grip of corporate media, igniting a fight that would define the era of streaming and digital content.

—

### **The Rise of the Disruptor**

In the early 2000s, David saw the potential of the internet to revolutionize television. His ventures, **FilmOn** and **CinemaNow**, were ahead of their time, offering live streaming and on-demand content long before giants like Netflix and Hulu dominated the market.

#### **FilmOn: Redefining Television**

– **FilmOn** was one of the first platforms to bring live TV to the internet. David envisioned a world where viewers could access television content anywhere, anytime, breaking free from the constraints of traditional cable.

– The platform offered access to hundreds of channels and thousands of hours of programming, democratizing television for a global audience.

#### **CinemaNow: The Streaming Pioneer**

– **CinemaNow**, co-founded by David, was a pioneer in delivering on-demand movies and TV shows via streaming, laying the foundation for the modern binge-watching culture.

– The service partnered with major studios, offering a library of content that rivaled traditional video rental stores.

These ventures weren’t just innovative—they were a direct challenge to the cable and satellite monopolies that dominated the industry.

—

### **The FCC Fight: Leveling the Playing Field**

David’s fight for television innovation reached a critical point when his companies became central to an **FCC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM)** aimed at redefining **Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (MVPDs)**. This rulemaking effort sought to give online streaming platforms the same rights as cable companies, allowing them to negotiate carriage agreements and access programming on equal footing.

#### **A Glimmer of Hope**

Under FCC Chairman **Tom Wheeler**, the NPRM recognized platforms like FilmOn as the future of television. David was at the forefront of this push, advocating for fair competition and an end to the monopolistic practices of traditional media giants.

#### **Corporate Pushback**

But the media conglomerates weren’t going to give up their dominance without a fight:

– **Major Networks and Cable Companies**: Corporations like CBS, Comcast, and Time Warner lobbied aggressively to kill the NPRM, fearing that streaming platforms would disrupt their lucrative models.

– **BlackRock and Wall Street’s Influence**: Financial powerhouses aligned with these media giants, exerting pressure on the FCC to abandon the rulemaking process.

Ultimately, the NPRM was shelved, a victim of intense lobbying and the entrenched interests of Hollywood’s syndicate-backed media empires.

—

GLORIA ALLRED & TOM GIRARDI – INSET THEIR HENCHMAN ANTHONY PELLICANO

### **The Legal Battles: A Systemic Assault**

David’s challenges didn’t end with the FCC. His ventures faced a relentless onslaught of legal attacks designed to cripple his business and silence his voice.

#### **Hollywood’s Legal Syndicate**

– **Tom Girardi**, **Gloria Allred**, and **Lisa Bloom** played key roles in targeting David, leveraging lawsuits and smear campaigns to protect the status quo.

– The $900 million lawsuit against David was part of this broader strategy, weaponizing the legal system to bankrupt him and discredit his innovations.

#### **Exposing the Corruption**

David’s legal battles unearthed a trove of evidence pointing to systemic corruption, including **27 pages of text messages** between Hollywood’s elite attorneys coordinating attacks against him. Despite these revelations, the legal and corporate systems continued to shield the entrenched powers.

—

### **The Media War: Controlling the Narrative**

David’s fight wasn’t just in courtrooms—it was in the public eye. Media outlets, many controlled by the very conglomerates he challenged, painted him as a polarizing and controversial figure. The **Los Angeles Times** likened him to Donald Trump, focusing on his combative style while ignoring the substance of his fight.

#### **Weaponized Narratives**

– The media amplified legal accusations against David, portraying him as an eccentric billionaire rather than a visionary innovator.

– Efforts to highlight his groundbreaking work with FilmOn and CinemaNow were overshadowed by sensational headlines.

—

### **Rising Above: The Birth of SWISSX**

Out of the ashes of these battles, David pivoted to create **SWISSX**, a company that combined innovation with social impact. While the fight for TV equality exposed the entrenched powers of Hollywood, it also steeled David’s resolve to disrupt other industries.

#### **A Vision of Change**

SWISSX expanded David’s legacy into wellness, biofuel, and sustainable innovation, proving that his creativity and determination could overcome even the most formidable challenges.

—

### **A Legacy of Defiance**

Alki David’s battle for television wasn’t just about technology—it was about leveling the playing field, exposing corruption, and fighting for a better, more equitable future. His story is a reminder that true innovation often comes with a fight, and the greatest disruptors are those who refuse to back down.

In David’s own words:

*”They tried to silence me, but they only made me louder. The future belongs to those who dare to fight for it.”*

—

David’s fight for TV was not just a battle—it was a revolution, one that laid the foundation for the streaming-dominated world we live in today.