Letter from Alki David to Kash Patel: A Call for Justice and Investigation

Dear Mr. Patel,

The events of the 1999 Anaheim Gathering and 2006 Rancho Fiesta are pivotal moments in Hollywood’s history of exploitation, trafficking, and systemic abuse. These gatherings were not just social occasions—they were carefully orchestrated hubs for corruption and crime, involving a network of powerful individuals across entertainment, law enforcement, politics, and organized crime.

The individuals who attended these events wield immense power, and their continued impunity is a threat to justice and democracy. Their crimes have been shielded by corrupt institutions, including members of the FBI and media executives, who have silenced whistleblowers, intimidated victims, and suppressed investigations. Today, I call on you to act decisively to expose this network, protect the victims, and restore faith in justice.

The 1999 Anaheim Gathering and 2006 Rancho Fiesta: Attendees

Key Figures Allegedly Present at Both Events

Diddy Combs (Sean Combs) Alleged enforcer for the syndicate, complicit in intimidation, coercion, and trafficking. Gloria Allred Public advocate for victims accused of silencing whistleblowers and protecting perpetrators. Anthony Pellicano Hollywood’s “fixer,” known for blackmail, intimidation, and suppressing evidence. Steven Spielberg Alleged attendee whose role in shielding the network requires investigation. Sumner Redstone Media mogul with ties to organized crime, who allegedly helped suppress stories exposing the network. Edgar Bronfman Financier with deep ties to organized crime and the syndicate’s financial operations. Louis Freeh (Former FBI Director) Allegedly used his influence to suppress investigations and protect attendees. Ehud Barak

Former Israeli Prime Minister whose presence raises questions about international connections. Brian Gilhoully (Former FBI, LA Special Missions) Allegedly instrumental in suppressing investigations tied to these events. Shannon Bieniek (FBI) Accused of covering up evidence and ensuring whistleblowers were silenced. Chris Wray (Current FBI Director) Has failed to address credible complaints of corruption tied to these events. Corey Feldman Whistleblower unable to fully expose the truth due to fear of retribution. Allegedly involved in violent suppression of Michael Jackson’s supporters. Piers Morgan Media personality accused of complicity in suppressing stories and reframing narratives. Nancy Grace Allegedly aware of abuses but remained silent to protect the network. Geraldo Rivera Media figure accused of reframing stories to protect perpetrators. Shepard Smith Allegedly complicit in ensuring stories about these events were buried. Kristina Khorram Reportedly coerced victims into revealing financial and estate information. Shane Pearce Facilitated event logistics and controlled access to victims. Ruben Lira Valdez Allegedly involved in physical intimidation and enforcing compliance. John Lawrence Pelletier Accused of coordinating event security and ensuring law enforcement cooperation. Kevin Franklin (Now BART Police Chief) Allegedly suppressed reports and intimidated witnesses.

The Crimes Committed at These Events

Trafficking and Exploitation Victims were drugged, assaulted, and coerced into compliance. Intimidation and Violence Michael Jackson’s supporters were beaten and terrorized for opposing the syndicate’s control over his legacy. Financial Coercion Estates, royalties, and intellectual properties were targeted and seized through manipulation and threats. Murder and Silencing of Whistleblowers Journalists like Anita Busch and lawyers representing me were systematically targeted and eliminated. Media Suppression Stories exposing these crimes were buried by media executives like Brian Roberts (Comcast/NBCUniversal), Shari Redstone (Paramount/ViacomCBS), and Rupert Murdoch (Fox Corporation).

What I Am Asking You to Do

Investigate and Subpoena All Attendees Subpoena records, communications, and financial transactions involving the individuals named above. Expose FBI and Law Enforcement Complicity Audit the actions of FBI officials like Brian Gilhoully, Shannon Bieniek, and Louis Freeh, and their roles in suppressing investigations. Protect Survivors and Whistleblowers Ensure the safety of individuals like Corey Feldman, Ashley Parham, Daniel Kapon Jr., and Alison Doe, who have suffered at the hands of this network. Follow the Money Trail Investigate how funds from trafficking and exploitation were used to finance Hollywood productions and media empires. Reopen Cases of Suspicious Deaths Reexamine the murders of my five lawyers, Anita Busch, and other victims silenced by the syndicate. Expose Media Suppression Hold accountable the media executives and outlets that buried stories and discredited whistleblowers.

Why This Matters

This is not just about justice for the victims—it is about dismantling a system of corruption that threatens the integrity of our institutions. The syndicate’s influence extends far beyond Hollywood, compromising law enforcement, politics, and media. By acting now, you can:

Hold accountable those who have suffered abuse, coercion, and violence. Restore Public Trust: Demonstrate that no one, no matter how powerful, is above the law.

Break the ties between Hollywood, organized crime, and complicit institutions. Empower Future Whistleblowers: Create a safer environment for those who dare to speak the truth.

Time is of the essence, Mr. Patel. The victims deserve justice, and the truth must be exposed. Your leadership can bring accountability to an industry that has operated unchecked for far too long.

Sincerely,

Alki David