Donald Trump Jokes About Annexing Canada While Highlighting Tariff Debate

Former President Donald Trump recently reignited discussions about U.S.-Canada trade relations with his signature mix of humor and policy-driven commentary. In a Truth Social post, Trump referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the “Governor of the Great State of Canada,” playfully suggesting that the United States should consider annexing Canada if their economy struggles under proposed America-first tariffs.

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada,” Trump wrote. “I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on tariffs and trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!”

Trump trolls PM Justin Trudeau as the ‘governor’ of the ‘Great State of Canada’ amid tariff talks https://t.co/OIsDPeylb2 pic.twitter.com/rEVk6I1ued — New York Post (@nypost) December 10, 2024

The lighthearted jab stems from a long-standing trade debate between the neighboring countries. During Trudeau’s visit to Mar-a-Lago, Trump emphasized his commitment to imposing tariffs unless Canada and Mexico took more substantial steps to curb the flow of illegal drugs and migrants into the United States. While much attention is often placed on the southern border, the Canadian border also sees significant drug smuggling attempts. Last fiscal year alone, at least 43 pounds of fentanyl were seized at the northern border, while the southern border accounted for over 21,000 pounds.

Canadian leaders, however, have expressed frustration over being grouped with Mexico in these discussions. They argue that Canada’s contributions to U.S. trade and energy security should not be overlooked. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the meeting “productive” but warned that imposing tariffs on Canadian imports could hurt American consumers.

“Trump got elected on a commitment to make life better and more affordable for Americans,” Trudeau stated. “I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive.”

Kristen Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., also addressed the concerns, pointing to the unique dynamics of the U.S.-Canada trade relationship. “We are one-tenth the size of the United States, so a balanced trade deal would mean per capita we are buying 10 times more from the U.S. than they are buying from us,” Hillman explained, emphasizing the importance of context in these discussions.

Hillman further noted that Canada remains a vital energy partner, with $170 billion in energy exports to the U.S. last year alone. Approximately 77% of all Canadian exports are directed toward the United States, underscoring the interconnectedness of the two economies.

Despite the tensions surrounding tariffs and trade policy, Trump’s playful tone kept the conversation lively. In a follow-up post, he shared an A.I.-generated image of himself holding a Canadian flag, captioned, “Oh, Canada!”

The post underscores Trump’s ability to combine humor with serious policy discussions, leaving Americans and Canadians alike debating the implications of his comments.