Photos Raise Questions About Joe and Hunter Biden’s Meetings with Chinese Officials

The National Archives has released photos that have sparked fresh scrutiny of President Joe Biden’s past statements about his involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings. These images, obtained after persistent requests by the conservative legal foundation America First Legal, reveal meetings during a 2013 government-sponsored trip to Asia, including encounters with high-level Chinese officials.

The photos show Hunter Biden alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and then-Vice President Li Yuanchao, as well as Joe Biden meeting Hunter’s business associates, including Chinese businessman Jonathan Li. This trip, taken while Joe Biden was vice president, was initially portrayed as a standard diplomatic mission. However, the newly released images have reignited speculation about the nature of these introductions and their implications.

Critics argue that Hunter Biden’s presence alongside Chinese officials on a taxpayer-funded trip cannot be dismissed as coincidental. Hunter’s ties to global business dealings and his father’s high-profile political role have long fueled concerns over potential conflicts of interest. The photos showing Joe Biden meeting with Hunter’s business contacts add further complexity to the narrative, particularly given Joe Biden’s repeated denials of involvement in his son’s business affairs.

Supporters of the Biden administration maintain that these meetings could be standard protocol during international trips and have no bearing on Hunter’s private ventures. However, skeptics highlight the timing of the images and the long-standing controversy surrounding Hunter Biden’s financial ties to foreign entities, calling for further investigation into the matter.

The photos have intensified calls for transparency as questions about the Bidens’ relationships with foreign officials remain in the spotlight. With the release of these images, debates over ethics and accountability in political families are certain to continue.