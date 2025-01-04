Kamala Harris Draws Criticism for Awkward Senate Swearing-In Moments

Vice President Kamala Harris faced renewed criticism during a recent Senate swearing-in session, a key duty before she exits her role in the Biden administration. While the event is typically formal and respectful, Harris’s performance included several moments that sparked backlash, including an apparent stumble over the Pledge of Allegiance and a sharp remark directed at Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

VP Harris mocked for flubbing opening line of Pledge of Allegiance: 'What an embarrassment' https://t.co/JpdHJ38WX9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 3, 2025

At the start of the session, Harris struggled with the words of the Pledge of Allegiance, drawing attention and raising questions about her preparedness for the occasion. Observers noted the misstep as yet another addition to the vice president’s list of awkward public moments during her tenure.

However, the highlight of the session—and not in a good way—came during her swearing-in of Senator Sanders. Harris made a passive-aggressive comment, stating, “Stand right here. Although that is not your nature to just stand where you’re told to stand, but give it a try.” The remark, seemingly aimed at Sanders’s reputation as an independent thinker and critic of the Democratic establishment, struck many as unprofessional. Moments like these are supposed to celebrate democracy, not undermine decorum.

Sanders, initially appearing surprised, offered a quick retort, saying, “I am impressed you memorized that,” referring to the oath Harris had just administered. While Sanders delivered his comeback with a smile, the exchange highlighted tension within Democratic ranks, particularly given the party’s complicated history with Sanders.

Critics argue that Harris’s behavior reflects a broader issue within the Democratic Party: an expectation of strict conformity. As one observer pointed out, “This isn’t just about Harris’s gaffe—it’s emblematic of how dissent is often stifled within the party.”

For Harris, this marks yet another controversy as her vice presidency nears its end. With her role to certify the upcoming election results still on the horizon, all eyes will remain on how she navigates these final days in office. Whether moments like this will define her legacy is yet to be seen.