George Soros Award Sparks Outrage Among Conservatives as Biden Nears Final Days

In a controversial move that has ignited fierce criticism from conservatives, President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to billionaire philanthropist George Soros. The decision, announced just weeks before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, has been labeled a “slap in the face of America” by prominent Republican voices.

MEDAL FATIGUE: Social media erupts in outrage after President Biden gets set to award former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and billionaire Democratic donor George Soros with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. https://t.co/JtY4EPooeG pic.twitter.com/LmTU6h9pun — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 4, 2025

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley expressed her outrage, tying the award to what she called a pattern of troubling decisions by the outgoing president. “Giving George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom is another slap in the face of America after reducing the sentences of murderers and pardoning his son. Sixteen days is a long time until the Inauguration. What is he capable of sliding in next? January 20th can’t come soon enough,” Haley said, referencing Trump’s upcoming inauguration.

Soros, 94, is the founder of the Open Society Foundations, a network that funnels over $1 billion annually into progressive causes, including pro-defund-the-police initiatives, Black Lives Matter, and groups supporting hard drug decriminalization. These efforts have made Soros a polarizing figure, with critics pointing to his support for left-leaning district attorneys whose policies they argue contribute to rising crime rates in major cities.

Adding to the controversy, Soros’s son, Alex Soros, accepted the award on behalf of his father. As chairman of the Open Society Foundations, Alex has shifted the organization’s focus, reallocating funds from criminal justice reforms to race-related initiatives. This strategic pivot has drawn attention from conservative commentators who view it as a calculated move to influence social and political narratives further.

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT), a rising star in the Republican Party who recently unseated Democrat Jon Tester, also weighed in, calling the decision a “national disgrace.” Sheehy remarked, “George Soros spent millions electing soft-on-crime politicians that let criminals wreak havoc in our major cities.”

The backlash comes during Biden’s final weeks in office, a period already marked by controversial decisions, including the commutation of death sentences for 37 federal inmates and the pardon of his son, Hunter Biden. These actions, coupled with the Soros award, have led to widespread criticism from Republicans, who question the administration’s priorities in its closing days.

While the White House statement praised Soros for his dedication to “global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice,” the move has only deepened the ideological divide. Conservatives argue that awarding Soros not only undermines national unity but also highlights a disregard for the values many Americans hold dear.

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, the award ceremony has become a flashpoint in the broader debate over the Biden administration’s legacy and its impact on the nation’s future.