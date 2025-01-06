Tesla Cybertruck to Be Restored After Fiery Incident Outside Las Vegas Hotel

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and co-founder of the company, announced that the recently damaged Cybertruck involved in an incident outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas will be refurbished and returned to the road. The announcement comes after the unique electric vehicle became the center of attention following a dramatic fire last week.

Despite the flames, the Cybertruck retained its distinctive design, remaining highly recognizable after firefighters extinguished the blaze. In a statement on X, Musk emphasized the vehicle’s durability, saying, “The battery pack never even caught fire and the tires are still inflated! Once we get this Cybertruck back to Tesla, we’ll buff out the scratches and get it back on the road.”

The battery pack never even caught fire and the tires are still inflated! Once we get this Cybertruck back to Tesla, we’ll buff out the scratches and get it back on the road. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

The incident has drawn widespread attention, both for the resilience of Tesla’s new vehicle and the unusual setting of the event, directly outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Musk’s remarks suggest that the electric vehicle’s advanced engineering prevented a potentially more dangerous outcome.

The Cybertruck, which has already garnered significant media attention for its bold design and performance capabilities, is expected to become a flagship product for Tesla. This latest incident has only fueled interest in the vehicle, highlighting its ability to withstand extreme conditions while maintaining structural integrity.

Musk’s statement underscores Tesla’s commitment to showcasing the durability and safety of its vehicles, even under challenging circumstances. The restoration of the Cybertruck will not only serve as a testament to its innovative design but also demonstrate Tesla’s confidence in its product’s longevity.

As the story continues to unfold, the refurbished Cybertruck’s return to the road may solidify its reputation as one of the most durable electric vehicles on the market, further cementing Tesla’s leadership in the EV industry.