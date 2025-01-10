LA Mayor Karen Bass Faces Mounting Calls to Resign – Marxist Roots Exposed

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is facing mounting calls to resign in the face of her mishandling of the worst fire in LA history. An overseas trip to Ghana rendered her missing in action, following severe budget cuts by her, of over $20 million to the LA Fire Department. So far, the fire has claimed at least 5 lives and burned over 2000 structures. Karen Bass is being blamed for the catastrophic response by LA firefighters, many of whom were unable to fight the fires due to lack of water, and other essential resources.

The mounting fatalities and unparalleled destruction has led to an overwhelming demand from the public for Bass to resign. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for Governor Gavin Newsom to face criminal charges for his role. A petition calling for Bass to resign has gained thousands of signatures in just hours.

Karen Bass’s Marxist Roots

Critics have taken a fresh look at Karen Bass‘s sordid history and involvement with Marxism, particularly the over 15 trips she took to Cuba in the 1970’s, with a group called the Venceremos Brigade.

The group was started by the Castro regime to “subvert American interests, weaken democracies, and spread communism around the world. They attracted the most radicalized and delusional segments of the American left, including overtly Mao-ist and pro Soviet Communist groups. … A Los Angeles investigator that infiltrated the group testified to Congress that to be a member of the brigade, you had to be confirmed as a Marxist Leninist. … Members were even taught to make bombs. … She went to see Fidel Castro several times, even calling him ‘charismatic.'” Watch the full deep dive below.

Karen Bass has also been previously associated with the so-called Hollywood Crime Syndicate, who has used blackmail, violence, and racketeering to subvert the state, and take control of the US political infrastructure, in order to further their criminal interests. Those calling for Bass and other career criminal politicians to be held to account for their actions has reached a fever pitch.