California’s New Theft Law Sparks Arrests and Viral Videos from Police Department

California’s new theft law has created a dramatic shift in how law enforcement handles petty crime, and one police department in the Golden State is leading the charge—while gaining attention for its social media savvy. Voters approved Proposition 36 in November, ushering in tougher penalties for repeat offenders and those caught stealing multiple smaller items, a move that has been hailed as a victory for law and order.

The Seal Beach Police Department, in particular, has embraced this legal change, using the new statute to crack down on theft and highlight the results online. At the end of last year, the department posted a video on Instagram that quickly went viral. The video featured a montage of alleged thieves who were arrested after stealing from multiple stores, showing their shocked reactions upon realizing the law had changed significantly.

In one clip, an alleged thief protested, “It’s just a petty theft!” only to be reminded by an officer, “Orange County prosecutes for theft.” Another suspect, confused by the harsher enforcement, asked, “So why wouldn’t it just be a cite and release?” An officer responded, “Because this is Orange County. This is not L.A. County. We don’t cite and release.”

The video gained attention not just for its humorous moments but also for highlighting the stark difference between Orange County’s enforcement of Proposition 36 and the policies in neighboring Los Angeles County, where “cite and release” has been the norm for years.

The law, which passed with overwhelming support, is designed to curb rampant petty crime by escalating penalties for repeat offenders and those committing cumulative theft. Seal Beach Police Department’s use of social media to showcase these arrests underscores the growing trend of law enforcement agencies leveraging digital platforms to engage with the public and highlight their work.

For Californians frustrated by years of rising theft under lenient laws, Proposition 36 is a welcome change. The viral videos serve as a stark reminder to potential offenders: stealing in Orange County now comes with real consequences.