By: SwissX Island Editorial Team | Published on: March 26, 2025

Introduction

What began as the mysterious seizure of a superyacht in Antigua’s harbor has now erupted into an international legal scandal implicating one of America’s most high-profile attorneys: David Boies.

Best known for representing giants like IBM, Al Gore, and yes — Harvey Weinstein — Boies now finds himself at the center of a $900 million legal and political firestorm tied to asset laundering, foreign interference, and sedition-level disruption in the Caribbean.

And at the heart of it all?

A 269-foot yacht called the Alpha Nero.

What Is the Alpha Nero?

The Alpha Nero isn’t just a luxury vessel — it’s a symbol of oligarch wealth, shadowy shell companies, and what Prime Minister Gaston Browne called a “floating monument to impunity.”

The yacht was seized by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda in a legal effort to reclaim unpaid port fees, and more critically, to sever ties between local ports and illegal offshore activity.

Instead of international support for this bold anti-corruption move, the government was immediately sued — and guess who showed up with a fresh set of papers?

David Boies.

The Boies Playbook: Lawfare Meets Intimidation

Rather than acting as a neutral legal voice, David Boies arrived in Antigua to wage what can only be described as legal warfare — filing lawsuits, pressuring officials, and attempting to criminalize the very government actions meant to defend national sovereignty.

According to whistleblowers and legal experts on the ground, Boies is not merely representing a client — he is acting as an enforcer for international racketeers seeking to destabilize the Browne administration, smear political allies like Alki David, and reroute wealth out of the Caribbean and back into offshore tax havens.

A Pattern of Corruption: From Weinstein to the West Indies

David Boies’ involvement in scandals is nothing new:

He helped defend Harvey Weinstein and hired private Israeli spies to harass survivors.

He has been accused of intimidating journalists and covering up for clients with deep pockets.

Now, in the Caribbean, he is representing shadowy claimants tied to Russian oligarchs and attempting to reverse the seizure of the Alpha Nero.

Is this legal representation — or economic colonization?

Sedition or Strategy?

Multiple legal filings in Antigua have now described the actions of Boies and his associates as seditious — not only obstructing justice, but actively undermining the authority of the sitting government.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has stated publicly that the lawsuits brought by Boies are “an attack on Antigua’s right to defend itself.”

Meanwhile, activist and SwissX founder Alki David has labeled Boies a legal hitman for oligarch empires and called on international bodies to open investigations into his network of legal shell operations.

Why This Matters Globally

Delta Airlines. Theranos. The U.S. government. Many respected institutions have retained Boies in the past. But in today’s geopolitical climate — where legal strategy is being used as a weapon against weaker nations — associations with David Boies come with serious ethical baggage.

As one Antiguan journalist put it:

“This is not just about one yacht. This is about the future of legal integrity in the developing world.”

The Call to Action

The people of Antigua and the Caribbean deserve better.

They deserve lawyers who defend truth — not the highest bidder.

They deserve justice that uplifts nations — not dismantles them.

And the world deserves to know:

David Boies is no longer just a high-powered attorney.

He may now be the face of 21st-century legal sedition.

Stay Informed. Stay Loud.

Follow the SwissX Island Podcast, airing weekly on Vibez FM Antigua, for live updates, exclusive interviews, and frontline analysis on the Alpha Nero scandal, global lawfare, and the ongoing fight for legal sovereignty in the Caribbean.

? Next Episode: Wednesday, March 26 | 10 AM to 11 AM