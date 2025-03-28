How David Boies, CBS, and LimeWire Orchestrated the Largest Cover-Up in Modern Legal History

Holograms, Child Exploitation & the Media Crime Syndicate

By SwissX Investigative Division | March 2025

What do CBS, LimeWire, Harvey Weinstein, and the estate of Michael Jackson have in common?

One man: David Boies.

The Web of Control

Boies, now 84, is heralded as one of America’s most influential litigators. But behind his accolades lies a dark empire of legal manipulation, human rights abuse, and industrial-scale coverups.

Boies shielded Weinstein. Protected Epstein’s allies. And more disturbingly, played a central role in covering up the distribution of over 67,000 files of child sexual abuse material—distributed via LimeWire, a file-sharing program promoted and distributed by CBS Interactive.

Internal emails, preserved by whistleblowers and archived on the Wayback Machine, show how Media Defender—a CBS-funded entity—deliberately seeded torrent files containing CSAM, then used the chaos to falsely accuse innovators like Alki David of piracy and misconduct.

27 Pages of Text messages exonerating Alki David.

Original Complaint Document (2011): Read the archived legal filing

Justice starts now.