In a new interview that aired today, Al B. Sure states he suspects that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was involved in the murder of his late girlfriend, Kim Porter. Al also confirmed that he is willing to testify in Diddy’s federal trial.

“She was in the best of health. We just saw each other prior to her passing,” Al B. Sure said. When interviewers asked him if she passed of pneumonia, he answered, “absolutely not.”

Al is promoting his new memoir, “Do You Believe Me Now.”