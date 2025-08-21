The Cotter’s Court Matter: How British Justice is Being Weaponised Against a Disabled Whistleblower

Sir Barry Paul “Cotter’s Court” Matter: How British Justice is Being Weaponised Against a Disabled Whistleblower

By Alkiviades David – is a businessman, media entrepreneur, and whistleblower currently defending himself in The Cotter’s Court Matter (Mahim Khan v. David, KB-2025-001991).

For years, I have carried the weight of false allegations, harassment, and procedural abuse. I never touched any of the women who accused me. The evidence proving the allegations were fabricated has been placed on record again and again. Yet here I remain, trapped in a cycle where the lies are recycled endlessly, while the truth is ignored.

This is not just about me. It is about how justice is being twisted to protect powerful syndicates — syndicates implicated in corruption, intellectual property theft, and even the largest child exploitation cover-up of modern times.

The Court of Ambush

On 21 August 2025, police officers and locksmiths were sent to my only home at Wilton Place, London — a building flying the Antiguan national flag.

I am disabled, suffering from a severe traumatic brain injury, and I was given no notice of this police action. The result was a public ambush: humiliation orchestrated under the jurisdiction of Judge Cotter.

This was not an isolated event. I have been:

Wrongfully arrested in Paddington , without evidence.

The “$900 Million Rapist” Narrative The Daily Mail did not report on the “$900 million rapist” smear, even when I personally appeared at their offices. I confronted them directly on their own doorstep with this grotesque allegation, yet they went silent. They did not cover the confrontation, did not retract the false narrative, and did not investigate the truth behind it. This silence is damning. It shows that the Mail, like CBS, CNET, ZDNet, and their solicitors, acts selectively: they will amplify defamatory stories that serve the syndicate’s agenda, but when presented with evidence of the smear, they bury it.

Whistleblower’s wrongful arrest See the video here

This is not journalism. It is proof of the set-up , and the Mail’s silence is as telling as the smear itself.

Attacked by Ajay Foulnellier , whose name I have repeatedly demanded be removed from these proceedings.

The Attack by AJ Foulnellier in Court 11 On top of the wrongful arrests, defamatory headlines, and coordinated legal harassment, I was physically attacked by AJ Foulnellier in Court 11 . This assault did not occur in isolation. It was carried out inside the court system itself, during proceedings, under the watch of those who were supposed to protect due process. The fact that such an attack could take place in a courtroom illustrates the depth of corruption and intimidation that permeates these cases. It shows: Whistleblowers like myself are not only smeared in the press, but physically endangered in courtrooms . Solicitors like Howard Kennedy, working hand-in-glove with compromised media outlets, created the conditions in which such violence could be attempted — with the clear purpose of silencing me permanently . The courts’ failure to prevent or remedy this attack further demonstrates their alignment with the conspiracy to suppress evidence and destroy reputations. This was not a random outburst. It was part of the same orchestrated pattern of intimidation, obstruction, and abuse of process .

Defamed by Howard Kennedy LLP, who continue to maintain knowingly false allegations about bank accounts closed years ago.

The Perversion of Due Process

Instead of addressing the overwhelming evidence of misconduct, the Court has indulged in cruelty:

Ignoring my urgent filings,

Refusing to rule on my request for a basic subsistence allowance (leaving me reliant on friends for food),

Allowing Howard Kennedy to harass me with lies, while threatening me with contempt.

Meanwhile, my animals — which I can no longer afford to feed — are now beginning to die. This is what British justice has been reduced to: persecuting a disabled man, while shielding systemic corruption.

A Matter of National and International Importance

This case is no longer about private disputes. It is about the exposure of syndicate corruption with national and international implications. It is about how police power, courts, and solicitors can be co-opted to protect lies and destroy whistleblowers.

And it is about sovereignty: enforcement was carried out against a building under the Antiguan flag, in breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961).

My Appeal

I call on the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office, the Solicitors Regulation Authority, the Parliamentary Ombudsman, and the Government of Antigua & Barbuda to act immediately. Judge Cotter, his secretary June Morgan, and Howard Kennedy LLP must be investigated for their role in this disgraceful persecution.

British justice must not be a theatre of lies. If the courts will not act, then the truth will be carried to the public and to the highest political levels until accountability is enforced.

