Alki David vs. The Girardi–Allred Syndicate: How a Media Mogul Exposed California’s Judicial Mafia
Introduction: Justice on Trial
David alleges a CNN studio ambush was engineered by Ari Emanuel in coordination with Allred and Bloom. He calls it not journalism, but a pre-scripted trap designed to smear him and launder fabricated allegations through mainstream credibility.
“It wasn’t news — it was a hit job. Ari Emanuel arranged the set, Bloom fed the narrative, and Allred sealed the performance.” — Alki David
Whistleblowers don’t just speak truth — they get punished for it. Media innovator and Ambassador-at-Large Alki David exposed how California’s legal system, weaponized by the Girardi–Allred syndicate, fabricated cases and targeted victims. In return, he was jailed, silenced, and painted with the same brush used against countless 5150 victims. This is not coincidence — it is a system.
The Rise and Suppression
David rose with FilmOn TV, one of the earliest streaming challengers to legacy broadcasters. He rebounded with Hologram USA and by acquiring CinemaNow, expanded into digital distribution. But cases allegedly engineered by Girardi, Allred, and Bloom nearly buried him. Today, his resilience powers SwissX Island, proving innovation can survive systemic attacks.
Six Nights in L.A. County Jail
David recounts how Judge Thomas Falls ordered him into six nights of isolation on a contempt ruling allegedly engineered by Judge Yolanda Orozco and lawyer Joseph Chora. He frames it as part of the 5150 playbook: solitary confinement, humiliation, psychiatric intimidation.
- Solitary confinement and humiliation as tools of intimidation.
- A whistleblower jailed for exposing corruption — not crime.
- The same tactics used on 5150 victims across California.
Exhibit: Fabricated Testimony
The buried Mary Rizzo text messages, produced under deposition to attorney Barry K. Rothman, expose alleged coaching of false witnesses. These 27 pages, suppressed by Heather Shapiro and Allred’s circle, outline fabrication strategies.
“All I need is Chasity and MK to say he touched her boobs.” — coaching text
Download PDF – Mary Rizzo Texts
The Alpha Nero War
The Alpha Nero debacle revealed the syndicate playbook on a global stage. At the center: David Boies and fixer Martin De Lucca, accused of wrongful attachment of David in Antigua, London, and Maryland.
- In the U.S., claims were kicked back.
- In Antigua, PM Gaston Browne made David Ambassador-at-Large to fight corruption.
- In London, racketeering tactics are being tested in court.
Exhibit: The 5150 “Death Protocol”
David alleges UCLA’s Dr. Eric Wexler designed a protocol institutionalizing dissenters under 5150 holds. Victims emerged discredited, drugged, or dead. Wexler’s family ties link psychiatric machinery to syndicate finance networks, David claims.Evidence Bundles (SG-1 – SG-17)
- SG-1: MediaDefender leaks — CSAM distribution allegations.
- SG-2: Paramount Digital fraud — £1M + £20M deals.
- SG-3: CinemaNow sabotage.
- SG-4: CBSUSUCK settlement pressure.
- SG-5: Favorable rulings suppressed.
- SG-6: LimeWire 2.0 relaunch.
- SG-7: Executives tolerated distribution.
- SG-8: ADA retaliation — Vader the service dog killed.
- SG-9: Witness tampering — Rizzo, Nichols, Bloom, etc.
- SG-10: Offshore laundering.
- SG-11: Attorney deaths linked to pressure.
- SG-12: Allred state bar probes.
- SG-13: Girardi $900M draft in detention.
- SG-14: CNN ambush by Emanuel/Whitesell.
- SG-15: Alpha Nero lawfare.
- SG-16: Media collusion — Daily Mail, CBS, Inside Edition.
- SG-17: Public silence on Shockya reports.
5150 Victim & Whistleblower Index
- Michael Jackson: psychiatric smear claims.
- Bigi Jackson: intimidation after Michael’s death.
- Alki David: contempt isolation, ADA retaliation.
- Daniel Kapon Jr.: kidnapping/5150 attempts.
- Alison Doe: decades of silencing.
- Ashley Parham: Orinda assault 2018.
- Rose McGowan: psychiatric smear post-Weinstein.
- Jaguar Wright: coercion/intimidation.
Suppression of Innovation
Magnificent work punished, disability exploited. David claims his enterprises were dismantled through systemic extortion.
- FilmOn & CinemaNow: Billions erased via lawsuits/ad-tech suppression.
- Hologram USA: Patents stolen, estates sabotaged.
- SwissX Biofuel: $9.75B–$16.5B in sovereign contracts suppressed.
Financial Damages & Quantified Losses
|Category
|Description
|Currency
|Amount
|Alleged Embezzlement
|Dani Peretz diversion of funds.
|USD
|$120,000,000
|Switzerland Residence
|Forced sale delta loss.
|USD
|$17,500,000
|Greece Family Home
|Forced auction delta loss.
|EUR
|€15,000,000
|Malibu Foreclosure
|Property seized.
|USD
|$30,000,000
|Children’s Trust
|Inheritance destabilized.
|USD
|Undisclosed
|Legal Expenses
|Cross-continental defense.
|USD
|$10,000,000+
Direct Losses: $14.1B–$24.0B
Treble Damages (Civil RICO): $42.4B–$72.0B
“What greater proof of corruption do you need than a system that punishes genius and exploits disability for profit?” — Shockya Investigations
Relief Requested
- Recognition that this case is part of a coordinated lawfare enterprise.
- Acknowledgment of Antigua’s sovereign position.
- Recognition that fabricated judgments and 5150 abuse undermine justice.
- Dismissal of weaponized claims and sanctions against bad-faith counsel.
“They’re all going to come down. The system will burn because it’s rotten to the core.” — Alki David