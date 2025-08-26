Alki David vs. The Girardi–Allred Syndicate: How a Media Mogul Exposed California’s Judicial Mafia

Introduction: Justice on Trial

Gloria Allred, Lisa Bloom and Alki David on HLN with Dr. Drew.

David alleges a CNN studio ambush was engineered by Ari Emanuel in coordination with Allred and Bloom. He calls it not journalism, but a pre-scripted trap designed to smear him and launder fabricated allegations through mainstream credibility.

“It wasn’t news — it was a hit job. Ari Emanuel arranged the set, Bloom fed the narrative, and Allred sealed the performance.” — Alki David

Whistleblowers don’t just speak truth — they get punished for it. Media innovator and Ambassador-at-Large Alki David exposed how California’s legal system, weaponized by the Girardi–Allred syndicate, fabricated cases and targeted victims. In return, he was jailed, silenced, and painted with the same brush used against countless 5150 victims. This is not coincidence — it is a system.

The Rise and Suppression

David rose with FilmOn TV, one of the earliest streaming challengers to legacy broadcasters. He rebounded with Hologram USA and by acquiring CinemaNow, expanded into digital distribution. But cases allegedly engineered by Girardi, Allred, and Bloom nearly buried him. Today, his resilience powers SwissX Island, proving innovation can survive systemic attacks.

Six Nights in L.A. County Jail

David recounts how Judge Thomas Falls ordered him into six nights of isolation on a contempt ruling allegedly engineered by Judge Yolanda Orozco and lawyer Joseph Chora. He frames it as part of the 5150 playbook: solitary confinement, humiliation, psychiatric intimidation.

Solitary confinement and humiliation as tools of intimidation.

A whistleblower jailed for exposing corruption — not crime.

The same tactics used on 5150 victims across California.

Exhibit: Fabricated Testimony

The buried Mary Rizzo text messages, produced under deposition to attorney Barry K. Rothman, expose alleged coaching of false witnesses. These 27 pages, suppressed by Heather Shapiro and Allred’s circle, outline fabrication strategies.

“All I need is Chasity and MK to say he touched her boobs.” — coaching text

Download PDF – Mary Rizzo Texts

The Alpha Nero War

The Alpha Nero debacle revealed the syndicate playbook on a global stage. At the center: David Boies and fixer Martin De Lucca, accused of wrongful attachment of David in Antigua, London, and Maryland.

In the U.S., claims were kicked back.

In Antigua, PM Gaston Browne made David Ambassador-at-Large to fight corruption.

made David Ambassador-at-Large to fight corruption. In London, racketeering tactics are being tested in court.

