Investor Alert

September 07, 2025

Paramount / Skydance Legacy Redstone Risk Litigation & Governance

Summary: This notice informs current and prospective investors in the newly merged Skydance–Paramount entity (and legacy Paramount Global holders) of allegations and ongoing litigation in Antigua & Barbuda, the United Kingdom, and U.S. federal courts. These matters concern legacy CBS/Paramount governance under Shari Redstone and related media/legal conduct. The items below are claims in active cases and public reporting; investors should evaluate potential financial, reputational, and regulatory exposure.

Key Proceedings

Evidence from CBSYouSuck.com Archives

Screenshots obtained from cbsyousuck.com reveal extensive file listings containing references to child sexual abuse material (CSAM). These archives were distributed under CBS/Viacom/CNET’s infrastructure (including Download.com and related platforms). The records, now preserved as exhibits, demonstrate that CBS-controlled networks facilitated the circulation of exploitative material for years while simultaneously presenting themselves as anti-piracy enforcers.

Exhibit shows CBS/Viacom’s direct branding into CBS Interactive, captured from cbsyousuck.com evidence archives. The graphic explicitly frames how CNET/CBS Interactive “ignited & fueled the phenomenon of Internet piracy” and ignored evidence of exploitation. This visual corroborates claims in Antigua v. LimeWire (ANUHCV2025/0149) that CBSi was an active enabler, not a passive platform host.

Antigua & Barbuda (ECSC): ANUHCV2025/0149 – David v. CBS Interactive, Paramount Global, et al. (allegations re: legacy CBS Interactive’s LimeWire distribution; narrative-laundering; COVID mask procurement narratives).

United Kingdom (High Court, KB): KB-2025-001991 – Mahim Khan v. David (with cross-complaints referencing Paramount/Redstone discovery issues, incl. alleged “double default”).

U.S. Federal (D.C./Maryland): Cross-complaint filings alleging RICO patterns involving legacy CBS narrative suppression, California judicial capture, and UCLA-related issues.

The listings connect directly to known peer-to-peer monitoring companies such as MediaDefender, already exposed in leaked emails for cataloguing CSAM while monetizing traffic. By permitting these archives to remain active under CBS branding, the Redstone media empire (Sumner and Shari Redstone) bears direct responsibility for enabling trafficking networks and protecting cartel interests.

Note: The underlying screenshots include filenames that reference CSAM. For legal compliance, these are treated as sealed exhibits and cannot be publicly reproduced. They are available for court review and regulatory authorities under chain-of-custody protocols.

Note: These are allegations in live matters; no final adjudications have been entered on the above claims as of this notice.



Recent Corporate Context

Skydance–Paramount merger closed Aug 7, 2025; leadership changes and recapitalization completed. Shari Redstone exited following sale of National Amusements’ controlling stake.

ISS proxy guidance (July 2025) recommended against board re-election (incl. Redstone) prior to merger close; shareholders later approved the transaction.

IR Contacts: InvestorRelations@paramount.com; Paramount IR site: ir.paramount.com; Shareholder services page lists phone access lines.

Shockya Investigations article: Grady Owen, “Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong – How the LA Times Became a Shield for Hollywood’s Pedo-Cartel,” published Sept 6, 2025. [Read here]

Potential Investor Risks (Evidence Bundles & Allegations)

Litigation exposure: Cross-border proceedings could lead to discovery burdens, legal costs, or settlements impacting consolidated financials.

Reputational risk: Claims referencing historic media conduct (e.g., content distribution, COVID-era coverage) and alleged coordination with external parties may draw regulatory/media scrutiny.

Governance risk: Allegations of prior non-responsiveness to summons (“double default”) and board oversight questions could invite future shareholder actions.

Media complicity risk: Allegations reported in Shockya Investigations link LA Times IPO and legacy CBS to cartel shielding. [Source]

Requested Actions from Investors

Engage Paramount/Skydance IR requesting a formal risk disclosure addressing legacy litigation named above.

Ask the board to appoint an independent special committee (post-merger) to evaluate legacy exposure and report within 60 days.

Request that IR publicly clarify whether D&O insurance sufficiently covers legacy claims and whether reserves are established.

Seek assurance that any spoliation hold is in place regarding legacy CBS/Paramount records pertinent to the cited cases.

Model Outreach (Email)

To: InvestorRelations@paramount.com

Subject: Request for disclosure on legacy litigation (Antigua ANUHCV2025/0149; UK KB-2025-001991; US federal cross-complaints)

Dear Investor Relations,

As a current/prospective investor, I request an updated disclosure regarding any financial, legal, or governance exposure tied to the following legal matters: Antigua & Barbuda ANUHCV2025/0149; UK High Court KB-2025-001991 (and related discovery issues); U.S. federal cross-complaints in D.C./Maryland alleging RICO patterns related to legacy CBS/Paramount.

Please confirm (1) scope of exposure; (2) insurance/reserve posture; (3) any internal reviews or special committees; and (4) that litigation holds preserve all relevant legacy records. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Alki David

—

Prepared by: Shockya Investigations – Investor Notice (for informational purposes only; not investment advice).

Screenshot from United States District Court, Central District of California (Case No. CV11-09437). Plaintiffs included Alkiviades David alongside multiple artists and entities, represented by Baker Marquart LLP. The complaint alleged inducement, contributory, and vicarious copyright infringement. This demonstrates the long-standing pattern of CBS/Viacom legal entanglements, relevant to the current RICO-pattern allegations in Antigua, London, and U.S. proceedings.

Exhibit B – CBS/Viacom Infrastructure

File Archive Listings (Sensitive)

Screenshots preserved from cbsyousuck.com archives show file indices hosted under CBS Interactive/CNET infrastructure. These indices contain references consistent with child exploitation material (CSAM). For compliance, filenames are sealed and not reproduced publicly, but the exhibits are retained under chain-of-custody for court and regulator review. This evidence supports allegations that MediaDefender, a CBS-affiliated entity, catalogued over 67,200 such files in 2007 while monetizing P2P traffic.

International Proceedings

Related filings in Antigua (ANUHCV2025/0149) and the UK High Court (KB-2025-001991) specifically cite CBSi’s role in LimeWire distribution, MediaDefender’s CSAM indexing, and Shari Redstone’s defaults in discovery. These proceedings frame the systemic governance risks to Paramount/Skydance investors.