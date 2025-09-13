Exclusive: New Claims of Violent Assault by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z Using “Black Rubber Fist”

Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z, and close associate and convicted-felon, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

In a shocking new court filing, Joseph Manzaro is claiming that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z (Shawn Carter), “used a black rubber fist to violently assault me.” The declaration was filed in Sean Combs’ federal criminal case in New York. The claims include drug trafficking by Sean Combs’ alleged drug mule, Brendan Paul, alleging that Paul lied on the stand in the recently concluded criminal case.

Manzaro’s filed declaration, appearing as filing 503-2 in the docket, was posted via Pacer on September 10, 2025. Popular X account Diddy Docket posted screenshots of the filing, pictured below:

Credit x.com/DiddyDocket

Manzaro’s civil case filed in Florida against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and others, was recently dismissed. Manzaro filed declarations in that case in August, stating that his attorney Travis Walker constructively abandoned him. Among the claims Manzaro made against Walker were for “failure to communicate, failure to perform, and obstruction of access to case materials…”

Observers noted that attorney Travis Walker had failed to serve the majority of the defendants, including Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, despite having ample time to do so.