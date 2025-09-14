In a powerful display of unity, four leaders — Prime Minister Gaston Browne in a red jacket, Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin of Antigua & Barbuda (left), Captain Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso, and former President Uhuru Kenyatta — stand in red berets, raising their fists to the sky as jets soar overhead, symbolizing defiance, solidarity, and the unstoppable march toward justice.

At their side, Donald Trump applauds in recognition — a gesture that underscores the growing global acknowledgment of Africa and the Caribbean’s shared demand: reparations, restitution, and respect. This image captures not only strength, but the solemn conviction that history must be answered with justice.

AFRICA AND THE CARIBBEAN IS ONE

Restitution is not a choice — it is destiny.

Torn from the land,

Chains on the feet,

Whip in the hand —The story is written in blood and fire.

The answer must be written in justice and gold.

REPARATIONS JUSTICE MUST COME.

Gaston Browne’s View on CARICOM and Africa

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has long championed the vision that the Caribbean and Africa are one people divided by the atrocities of slavery and colonial exploitation. For him, CARICOM is not merely a regional bloc of island states — it is a living extension of Africa, a diaspora bound by blood, history, and shared struggle.

Browne argues that the wounds of the transatlantic slave trade are not confined to the past. The legacy of dispossession, systemic underdevelopment, and exploitation continues to weigh heavily on both Africa and the Caribbean. In his view, reparations are not charity, but restitution — a recognition that Africa’s children in the Caribbean were torn from their ancestral home, shackled in chains, and forced to build the wealth of Europe and America at the expense of their own prosperity.

Through CARICOM, Browne envisions a continental alliance with Africa, one that unites political power, economic resources, and cultural resilience. He sees the fight for reparations as the bridge across the Atlantic: Africa and the Caribbean demanding justice as one family.

Browne also emphasizes that this partnership is not about dwelling on pain alone, but about rebuilding and reclaiming power. With Africa’s vast resources and the Caribbean’s strategic positioning and cultural capital, he sees a shared destiny in climate justice, green energy, and sovereignty.

In his own words, the call is clear:

“The Caribbean is Africa, Africa is the Caribbean. Until restitution is made, until justice is done, our mission is incomplete. Reparations justice must come.”

Gassy Dread aka Gaston Browne has become the uncompromising voice of reparations in the Caribbean.

From the podiums of CARICOM to the halls of global summits, he insists that Africa and the Caribbean are one family — torn apart by slavery, bound together by struggle, and now united in the call for restitution. For Gassy Dread, reparations are not optional, not symbolic, but a matter of justice. He reminds the world that the wealth of empires was built on stolen labor and broken bodies, and that true peace can only come when those debts are paid.

“Reparations justice must come,” he declares. “Chains on the feet, whip in the hand — we will not forget. Africa and the Caribbean are one, and together we demand restitution.”