Sweet Science: How Molasses, Vinegar, and Microbes Turn SwissX Biochar Into Soil Moisture Soilbooster Storage

SwissX SOILBOOSTER™ — 4 Liter Power Bottle
Price: $75 USD (with 20% discount for Caribbean farmers)
What You Get
- One 4 Liter Bottle makes:
- 40 Liters @10:1 dilution for adult plants.
- 80 Liters @20:1 dilution for seedlings.
- Enough to treat an entire acre with lasting soil improvement.
Farmer Benefits
+50% yield increase across crops.
50% less watering annually — zero irrigation in rainy spells.
Restores soils to volcanic fertility (pH 7.0, balanced NPK).
Earn $400–$1,200 USD/acre annually in carbon credits.
20% discount now available for Caribbean farmers.
Why It Works
- Biochar Compost Blend: 30% biochar, aged sargassum, aged manure, coconut husk.
- Fermented Activation: Brown sugar molasses + white vinegar + Bin Zero microbes.
- Moisture Retention: Biochar pores + microbial biofilms hold water like a sponge.
- Nutrient Boost: Slow-release nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and trace minerals.
Farmer Testimonial (Curt, National Housing Nursery)
“Finally, a 100% organic fertilizer made for the Caribbean. I water 80% less in dry spells and zero in rainy spells. My plants are thriving.”
Visit swissx.com/soiltest to test your soil, earn carbon credits, and start your H2ZERO™ journey today.
