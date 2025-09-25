Sweet Science: How Molasses, Vinegar, and Microbes Turn SwissX Biochar Into Soil Moisture Soilbooster Storage

SwissX SOILBOOSTER™ — 4 Liter Power Bottle

Price: $75 USD (with 20% discount for Caribbean farmers)

What You Get

One 4 Liter Bottle makes: 40 Liters @10:1 dilution for adult plants. 80 Liters @20:1 dilution for seedlings.

makes: Enough to treat an entire acre with lasting soil improvement.

Farmer Benefits

+50% yield increase across crops.

50% less watering annually — zero irrigation in rainy spells.

Restores soils to volcanic fertility (pH 7.0, balanced NPK).

Earn $400–$1,200 USD/acre annually in carbon credits.

20% discount now available for Caribbean farmers.

Why It Works

Biochar Compost Blend: 30% biochar, aged sargassum, aged manure, coconut husk.

Fermented Activation: Brown sugar molasses + white vinegar + Bin Zero microbes.

Moisture Retention: Biochar pores + microbial biofilms hold water like a sponge.

Nutrient Boost: Slow-release nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and trace minerals.

Farmer Testimonial (Curt, National Housing Nursery)

“Finally, a 100% organic fertilizer made for the Caribbean. I water 80% less in dry spells and zero in rainy spells. My plants are thriving.”

Visit swissx.com/soiltest to test your soil, earn carbon credits, and start your H2ZERO™ journey today.

