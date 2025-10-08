Paramount’s Shadow Empire
From Wall Street to Antigua — Inside the Skydance Merger, the Panic Pump, and the Human-Rights & Reparations Case Shaking Hollywood
A violent post-merger price spike. A transnational human-rights case in the Caribbean. And a question that won’t go away: who controls the narrative of value? This investigation connects the Skydance-Paramount deal, the Antigua & London filings, and a global network of money and influence stretching from Silicon Valley to Moscow — and explains why the market’s sudden “pump” looks less like confidence and more like crisis theater.
7 August 2025 marked the official close of the Skydance–Paramount merger. Analysts called the 30%+ leap a post-deal rerating and short-covering. Yet the velocity — and the abrupt pullback — raised a deeper issue: when legal exposure collides with financial engineering, the tape tells the truth.
Meanwhile, the High Court of Antigua & Barbuda (Claim No. ANUHCV 2025/0149) is receiving filings that allege decades of exploitation and concealment tied to overlapping studio power networks. What follows is the people-driven spine of that story — and the documents behind it.
Judgement Sought: A coordinated legal drive led by H.E. Alkiviades David seeks $10 Billion in damages and reparations, integrating human-rights and sovereign-harm claims. Pace Law School — a leading environmental and human-rights faculty — partners via a dedicated Reparations Task Force to structure remedies that include community funds, governance reform, and victim services. (All defendants retain the presumption of innocence unless and until adjudicated.)
The framework extends beyond traditional tort recovery: it proposes sovereign restoration mechanisms for Antigua & Barbuda through audited funds (SwissX Sovereign Wealth Fund), reinvestment into green industry (biofuel/B100 programs), and trauma-informed justice initiatives.
Rovier’s sworn statements (filed as exhibits in Antigua and referenced in related proceedings) link private conduct to public consequence. His testimony, corroborated by declarations and communications, alleges coercive practices, retaliatory “psychiatric” tactics, and reputation-management systems that insulated powerful interests for years. Markets began to price this as material risk — first in a crash, then in a conspicuous “panic pump.”
As filings migrate from rumor to record, the old playbook — silence, spin, legal muscle — is losing potency. What matters now: dates, names, exhibits, chain of custody.
New Eyewitness Testimony: The Keenan Carter Declaration
Filed as Exhibit KC in ANUHCV 2025/0149 (High Court of Antigua & Barbuda). The court has not ruled on admissibility or credibility; statements remain allegations unless adjudicated.
“Reno Logan instructed Rovier to report to Sumner Redstone and do whatever Sumner requested if he wanted to remain in business with the studio… I have witnessed Reno Logan demanding Rovier to remain silent regarding sexual misconduct Rovier experienced with Brad Grey, Sumner Redstone, and Harvey Weinstein.”
— Excerpt, Exhibit KC, Keenan Carter Declaration
Evidence Gallery
Key context visuals referenced in the feature — market charts and archival press imagery. Click to open full-size.
Court-Filed References: Paramount Global & Antigua
Excerpts from sworn filings incorporated into ANUHCV 2025/0149 (High Court of Antigua & Barbuda) and related U.S. records. Replace
href values with your hosted exhibit URLs if needed. All quotations remain allegations unless adjudicated.
“I have known Mr. Rovier Carrington since 2010… Mr. Brian Graden drugged, raped and recorded him when he was underage after the two met at MTV headquarters… I soon discovered Rovier’s time at Paramount Pictures was not much different… Rovier expressed he had been sexually assaulted by Sumner Redstone… Brad Grey… and lastly Harvey Weinstein.”
— Mercedes Stanley, Declaration
Open Exhibit: Mercedes Stanley Decl. (PDF)
“In the summer of 2006… Mr. Carrington met Mr. Brian Graden… Brian discovered Mr. Carrington was underage… I saw Mr. Carrington immediately after he exited Mr. Graden’s home… Rovier’s face and legs were bloody… He told me what occurred inside Brian’s home.”
— Daniel Jackson, Declaration
Open Exhibit: Daniel Jackson Decl. (PDF)
“On the evening of November 6, 2016… Brad… offered to take Rovier to China to the premiere of Paramount’s film Allied… when Rovier refused… Brad… grabbed Rovier’s penis… ‘Without me or Paramount f***ing you, your career will never succeed.’ … In late 2017 I confirmed to Variety that Brian raped, drugged, and physically abused Rovier over a decade’s time.”
— Alex Vega, Declaration
Open Exhibit: Alex Vega Decl. (PDF)
“Spring 2005… I have known Brian Graden since I was 17… at MTV’s Santa Monica office… Graden locked the restroom door… said ‘Close enough’… forced sexual acts… ‘Graden approves! When can you film?’”
— John Doe, Assaults Statement
Open Exhibit: John Doe Assaults (PDF)
“I want to be compensated… I will be very vocal as well. Just tell me what to do… There was a night he drugged me badly that was recorded in texts… I truly hope this will help all in need and most importantly overturn my conviction.”
— WhatsApp excerpts: Rovier Carrington ? SwissX
Open Exhibit: WhatsApp Transcript (TXT)
“On or about November 23, 2010 Sumner Redstone signed an entertainment contract with Carrington for Viacom… to produce The Life of a Trendsetter… demanded that Carrington obey his ‘daily rules.’… Brad Grey told Carrington he could ‘make or break his career depending on his participation.’”
— Carrington v. Graden Complaint (C.D. Cal. Oct 26, 2020)
Open Exhibit: Federal Complaint (PDF)
Developing Court Filings — New Allegations Under Review
Recent submissions before the High Court of Antigua & Barbuda (ANUHCV 2025/0149) include additional anonymized witness statements. These are allegations in filings and remain unadjudicated.
One sealed filing includes testimony from a woman identified as the former partner of Peter [redacted], describing conduct she characterizes as inappropriate and “consistent with patterns already alleged in earlier U.S. complaints.” Another anonymous declarant references further incidents overlapping studio leadership. The court has made no findings on these claims to date.
Corporate & Geopolitical Links
Filings and financial-disclosure records cited in ANUHCV 2025/0149 describe cross-border intersections among sanctioned capital, Western media assets, and tech-finance families.
Among the linkages referenced are entities tied to the Alpha Nero super-yacht matter (connected to Russian-sanctioned beneficial owners) and UMG holdings overlapping with historic CBS/Paramount financing lines. Analysts note recurring intermediaries in disclosures involving Oracle-related partnerships and the Ellison family’s investment trusts, echoing distribution models once associated with peer-to-peer ecosystems like LimeWire. While LimeWire was formally banned in the U.S., derivatives of decentralized frameworks persist in parts of Europe and Russia, facilitating ongoing circulation of media assets and — per investigators — potential IP-laundering pipelines. These connections remain under sanctions-compliance review.
The Pump Before the Fall
After billions in market value evaporated, a sudden surge appeared — an apparent show of “confidence.” But under the hood, the rebound showed classic crisis signals:
- Headline Heat: Sharp price action clustered around news cycles rather than fundamentals.
- Thin Liquidity: Fast pops, weak follow-through — consistent with perception management.
- Legal Overhang: Expanding filings and testimony — more questions than answers.
Editor’s Note: This feature reports on matters of significant public interest. Some events referenced are the subject of ongoing legal proceedings and allegations. All parties are entitled to the presumption of innocence and full due process. We will update this story as official records, rulings, or verified documents change the public record.