7 August 2025 marked the official close of the Skydance–Paramount merger. Analysts called the 30%+ leap a post-deal rerating and short-covering. Yet the velocity — and the abrupt pullback — raised a deeper issue: when legal exposure collides with financial engineering, the tape tells the truth.

Intraday spike pattern during Skydance–Paramount trading window. Market cap / price snapshot contemporaneous to merger repricing.

“They’re going crazy because the articles are killing them — and the pump only proves how scared they are.”

Meanwhile, the High Court of Antigua & Barbuda (Claim No. ANUHCV 2025/0149) is receiving filings that allege decades of exploitation and concealment tied to overlapping studio power networks. What follows is the people-driven spine of that story — and the documents behind it.