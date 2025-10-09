Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z and close associate convicted-felon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Inset: Bad Bunny

The announcement of Bad Bunny as the headline performer for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show has sparked significant backlash, after reports revealed Bad Bunny’s funding connection to Marxist Venezuela. Reports have revealed that Bad Bunny‘s record label, Rimas Entertainment, previously received millions of dollars from Nicolas Maduro’s Venezuela.

Politician Nina Valedón Santiago previously called for the FBI to investigate, stating it is “interfering in the democratic process of Puerto Rico and the United States.” Bad Bunny was chosen to headline the Super Bowl halftime show by none other than Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Roc Nation and Jay-Z have been the subject of numerous controversies lately, ranging from money laundering, to conspiracy.

Recently, Jay-Z’s longtime associate, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, was sentenced to four years in prison. The longtime duo have been the subject of allegations of sexual assault, with Jay’s ‘fixer’ attorney Alex Spiro attempting to distance the two in the minds of the public.

From Bad to Worse: Bad Bunny’s Marxist Links

Concerns have surfaced that Bad Bunny, through his platform and influence, may inadvertently be subverting America’s number one sports show, by pushing certain narratives that align more closely with Marxist Venezuelan perspectives.



The media has been covering Bad Bunny’s outspoken political activism and anti-ICE comments. He is known for his criticisms of the Trump administration and has expressed hatred towards ICE and illegal immigration enforcement efforts. This has led to accusations from some circles that he is anti-American — a narrative that has been supported by reports tying him to Venezuela’s Marxist dictator, Nicolas Maduro.

Calls for Boycott of Super Bowl and Roc Nation Artists

The backlash includes calls for boycotts of both the Super Bowl and Roc Nation artists. Comments from the public have added to the discord, painting him as an emblem of cultural division during the Super Bowl’s halftime show, a moment meant to unite viewers. Rap star Nicki Minaj has also been excoriating Jay-Z and Roc Nation, as of late, including that Jay framed his own son.

While Bad Bunny’s music has brought global attention and acclaim to Puerto Rico, his label’s political ties raise serious concerns. Foreign interference in American elections, whether on the mainland or in Puerto Rico, are a threat to democracy. All Americans deserve to know that it will be their voice, not that of a foreign government, that will be the decisive factor on election day.

Pressure Building on NFL to Ditch Jay-Z and Roc Nation

Given the stakes, the NFL may need to reevaluate what message they wish to convey through their choice of being affiliated with an artist like Bad Bunny, and a company like Roc Nation.

