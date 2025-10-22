Case No. ANUHCV2025/0149 — before Justice René Williams of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court — began with a $10 B default judgment and has since expanded into the hundreds of billions across 65+ added defendants .

Cornerstone Evidence: The Antigua filings are the pivot of this story — a sovereign action that first brought the global media monopoly into legal focus.

In Case No. ANUHCV2025/0149, the Government of Antigua & Barbuda and Ambassador-at-Large Alkiviades A. David secured what began as a $10 billion default judgment, now expanded into the hundreds of billions following the addition of 65 new defendants across multiple jurisdictions.

The expanded claim captures decades of damages tied to defamation, fraud, racketeering, and economic sabotage, traced to a transnational media and financial cartel — including controlling interests behind Paramount Global, Disney/Fox, Comcast/NBCUniversal and related holding entities. With defendants spanning media, banking and political spheres, the filings now represent one of the largest civil and sovereign reparations cases in modern judicial history.

Justice René Williams, a jurist of integrity and global experience, has affirmed Antigua’s constitutional sovereignty and right to fair recourse, igniting a wider movement across Small Island Developing States (SIDS) seeking redress for systemic exploitation by multinational corporate powers. Antigua’s stand has become a beacon of judicial independence and moral courage within the Commonwealth.

These filings are not mere paperwork—they mark the moment a small island nation stood up to a cartel of billion-dollar empires and began to reshape global accountability. The Antigua judgment now anchors a multi-jurisdictional legal framework, with parallel appeals underway in the United Kingdom (High Court Ref. KB-2025-001991 before Justices Cotter & Stacey) and recognition proceedings advancing in the United States Federal District Courts.

From St. John’s to London and Washington

Together, these proceedings mark a new era of reparative justice—coordinated legal action extending from the Caribbean to London and Washington. What began as a single island’s stand for truth and sovereignty has evolved into a worldwide legal reckoning, exposing a century of systemic abuse by the global media cartel and ushering in the first planetary confrontation between nations and monopolies.