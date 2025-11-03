Paramount Pictures and its parent company, Paramount Global, are once again in the headlines — this time facing allegations that span continents, courtrooms, and decades. From workplace harassment suits in Los Angeles to international filings in the Caribbean and London, the studio’s history of silence and power protection is under renewed global scrutiny.

On July 22, 2025, two former Paramount employees filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court accusing former senior marketing executive Patrick Smith of sexual harassment, assault, and retaliation. The plaintiffs — listed as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 — allege that Smith’s misconduct occurred between 2016 and 2022 and that Paramount “knowingly permitted and concealed” a hostile environment.

The complaint, filed by attorney Lisa Bloom of The Bloom Firm, claims Paramount executives ignored internal reports, reassigned complainants, and “punished those who spoke up.” One plaintiff alleges Smith groped her during a company retreat; another claims he assaulted her in his office after making repeated advances.

Paramount Global issued a brief statement to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter on July 23, 2025, saying the company “takes all workplace complaints seriously” and “intends to vigorously defend against these claims.”

“From Los Angeles to the Caribbean, a decade of scandals and settlements is colliding with sovereign claims — a reckoning years in the making.”

The Bloom–Allred–Boies Axis

While Bloom’s firm has taken on many high-profile harassment cases, her own record has drawn scrutiny. In August 2024, Reuters reported that The Bloom Firm agreed to pay roughly $274,000 to resolve allegations that it misused federal PPP funds during the pandemic — claims settled without admission of liability.

Bloom’s firm, however, operates within a larger family and professional network that has raised persistent ethical questions. Her mother, famed civil-rights attorney Gloria Allred, has long been a dominant figure in the same legal sphere. Both women represented Harvey Weinstein at overlapping times — Bloom as a media adviser and Allred through clients linked to Weinstein’s cases — even as actress Rose McGowan was publicly discredited and sidelined. McGowan later accused both of “betraying the movement.”

Beyond the Weinstein scandal, Allred and Bloom have maintained intersecting professional relationships with attorney David Boies, CBS executives, and media producer Daphne Barak, forming what critics describe as a revolving alliance between law, media, and corporate crisis management. This nexus, which often blurred the line between advocacy and damage control, continues to influence major entertainment-industry cases to this day.

A Decade of Scandal and Settlements

November 2, 2022 — The Les Moonves Settlement: New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a $30.5 million settlement between Paramount Global (then CBS Corp.) and former CEO Les Moonves, resolving allegations that Moonves and CBS executives concealed sexual-assault claims from shareholders.

January 2023 — The Romeo and Juliet Lawsuit: Actors Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting filed a $100 million lawsuit against Paramount Pictures, alleging child sexual exploitation in the 1968 film’s nude scenes.

July 22, 2025 — The Patrick Smith Case: Filed under California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act, naming Paramount Pictures, Paramount Global, and Patrick Smith as defendants.

These cases reinforce the perception that Paramount’s internal culture tolerates misconduct and protects top executives — a pattern now drawing attention from courts far beyond Los Angeles.

The Antigua & Barbuda Filings

Court documents from Case No. ANUHCV 2025/0149, pending before His Lordship Justice René Williams of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (High Court of Justice, Antigua & Barbuda), confirm that process was personally served on Shari Redstone, Chair of Paramount Global, at 1515 Broadway, New York, on May 18, 2025.

The Antigua & Barbuda filings remain the cornerstone of this saga — a sovereign action that first brought the global media monopoly into legal focus. The Government of Antigua & Barbuda and Ambassador-at-Large Alkiviades A. David secured what began as a $10 billion default judgment, now expanded into the hundreds of billions following the addition of 65 new defendants across multiple jurisdictions.

The expanded claim captures decades of damages tied to defamation, fraud, racketeering, and economic sabotage, all traced to what the filings describe as a transnational media and financial cartel — including the controlling families and executives behind Paramount Global, Disney/Fox, and Comcast/NBCUniversal.

Justice Williams — a jurist of deep international experience — has presided over matters involving sovereign immunity, cross-border finance, and environmental justice. His leadership has affirmed Antigua’s constitutional sovereignty and inspired a movement across Small Island Developing States (SIDS) seeking redress for corporate exploitation.

The Antigua judgment anchors a multi-jurisdictional framework, with parallel appeals underway in the United Kingdom (High Court Case No. KB-2025-001991, Justices Cotter and Stacey) and recognition proceedings advancing in the U.S. Federal District Courts. Together, these proceedings mark a global effort for reparative justice — a planetary confrontation between nations and monopolies.

The Carrington Factor — From Whistleblower to Star Witness

The Shockya Investigations Unit has documented related filings involving Rovier Carrington, now integrated into the same sovereign case before the Antigua High Court. Carrington — a former Paramount and MTV insider — is emerging as a key witness connecting patterns of sexual exploitation, retaliation, and systemic concealment within Hollywood’s corporate structure.

According to filings cited in Shockya’s October 5, 2025 report, Carrington’s earlier U.S. lawsuits against former Paramount CEO Brad Grey, television executive Brian Graden, and Viacom chair Sumner Redstone have been consolidated into the evidence submitted to Case No. ANUHCV 2025/0149 and London High Court Case No. KB-2025-001991.

Carrington was wrongfully incarcerated for four years, described by investigators as retaliation by what the filings call “the law-media cartel.” His case has since become a human-rights benchmark, drawing attention from international observers and legal-ethics scholars. The Shockya article “Rovier Carrington Is Star Witness at International Human Rights Court That Exposes Hollywood’s Hidden Pedophile Ring” was formally submitted as evidence in both the Antigua and London courts.

Carrington’s testimony provides the connective tissue between decades of alleged Hollywood misconduct and the modern-day sovereign litigation strategy seeking global accountability.

A Studio Under Siege

The convergence of domestic and international litigation has placed Paramount under unprecedented scrutiny. Employment-law experts say the Los Angeles case could force disclosure of internal HR records, while the Caribbean proceedings may reveal the company’s offshore structures.

Paramount has declined to comment on the Antigua filings, citing ongoing legal matters. Current and former employees describe a workplace where results outweighed ethics and silence often felt safer than honesty.

For a studio that once branded itself as “the heart of Hollywood,” the contrast could not be starker. From allegations of personal misconduct to accusations of systemic corruption, Paramount Global’s empire now faces a reckoning decades in the making — one that may redefine the boundaries between corporate privilege, media power, and justice itself.