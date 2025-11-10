St John’s · London · Washington D.C. — A landmark Commonwealth action now valued above USD $1 trillion is reshaping global discussions on media accountability. Filings before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ANUHCV 2025/0149) and the UK King’s Bench Division (KB-2025-001991) reveal how legacy broadcasters, ad-tech giants, and powerful law firms formed what investigators describe as a media-law cartel.

Key Facts

$10 billion default judgment entered against first-named defendants.

entered against first-named defendants. $810 billion verified climate-damage valuation under the SwissX Sovereign Wealth Fund.

verified climate-damage valuation under the SwissX Sovereign Wealth Fund. Co-ordination with U.S. Department of Justice operations Summer Heat and Restore Justice, led by Attorney General Mac Warner – Civil Division.

The Jane Doe Appeal – The Girardi Link

Evidence before both courts shows that disgraced attorney Tom Girardi helped draft parts of the Jane Doe v. David (20STCV37498) case while already under indictment. His collaborators included Gloria Allred and Gary Dordick. These pleadings are now under forensic review as potential RICO-predicate offences spanning California, London, and Antigua.

View Original Claim Form · View Added Defendants List

Video Evidence

Exclusive: Alki David’s wrongful arrest outside the Daily Mail headquarters (2025).

On-camera confrontation: Gloria Allred questioned about her ties to Tom Girardi and the California State Bar network.

Judicial Misconduct & Trafficking Through the Courts

In the most recent filings, Ambassador-at-Large Alki David documents how California Superior Court Judge Christopher Lui presided over proceedings marked by intimidation and procedural abuse. The footage below, filmed outside Lui’s courtroom, now forms part of the public record in both the Antigua and UK cases.

Syndicate Structure

Attorneys: Lisa Bloom, Joseph Chora, Nathan Goldberg, Dolores Leal, Renee Mochkatel, Dr. Carole Lieberman, Louis Freeh, Robert Shapiro, Dr. Eric Wexler, Fred Heather.

Judges: Christopher Lui, Yolanda Orozco, Thomas Falls, Elwood Lui (Ret.), Terry Green, Michelle Williams, Rafael Ongkeko.

Media Executives: Shari Redstone (Paramount), Jim Lanzone (CBS Interactive), Bob Iger (Disney), Lachlan Murdoch (Fox), Brian Roberts (NBCU), Ravi Ahuja (Sony), Vivendi (Universal Music).

Financial Institutions: JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank, Citibank, Bank of America, HSBC, UBS, Credit Suisse, Prudential.

Enforcers: Anthony Pellicano, Matias Gonzalez, Ruben Lira Valdez, John Lawrence Pelletier.

Connected Coverage

Outlook

With Antigua’s sovereign filings mirrored in London and shared with U.S. investigators, this action could set the first trans-jurisdictional RICO precedent of the digital age — a template for nations confronting systemic corruption within global media and judicial systems.