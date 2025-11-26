Antigua & Barbuda Blockchain Creates The World’s Richest Per Capita Nation

The Global Reparations Era Begins

How a 2023 REDD Airdrop Became an $810 Billion Sovereign Judgment

What began as a small climate airdrop in 2023 has now evolved into the most consequential sovereign legal action in modern history. A microstate, backed by global environmental law schools and partner enforcement firms, has moved to hold the Western media–legal cartel accountable through the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

And the Court has now confirmed: jurisdiction stands, defendants are in default, and judgment is set for January 16th, 2026.

2023: The First SwissX REDD Airdrop

SwissX executed the world’s first REDD+ citizen airdrop in 2023. It became the foundation of Karmic Economics — a wealth model based on shared benefit, carbon justice, and direct economic return to citizens.

This model would later become the structural backbone for the sovereign climate damages claim, the SWX Wealth Token, and Antigua & Barbuda’s Green Economy initiative.

Alpha Nero: The Attempted Interruption

In 2023, the Alpha Nero scandal erupted — a geopolitical fight over a seized superyacht. Old-world power structures moved to cripple Antigua’s green economic rise.

Instead of collapsing the movement, Alpha Nero exposed the shadow network surrounding Western media conglomerates, Hollywood lawyers, and intelligence-linked lawfare operations.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne fought back publicly, denouncing the media cabal attempting to destabilize Antigua’s economic sovereignty.

The LIVE SWX-810 Whitepaper — already filed as part of the evidence bundles across all jurisdictions (Antigua, London, Washington, Maryland, Switzerland, and Greece) — was formally provided to the High Court Clerk in Antigua. Its purpose was clear: to ensure that the Court was properly reminded of the audited distribution framework and the established structure for how the final judgment order should be formatted once jurisdiction was confirmed.

This Whitepaper, independently audited by KPMG and BDO, sets out the reparations model that allocates $234.9 billion directly to citizens — approximately $2.47 million per registered Antiguan — as part of the sovereign damages award. The Court accepted the evidence bundle without objection, and it now forms part of the guiding documents the judge may rely upon when crafting the January 16th, 2026 final order.

BREAKING: Antigua High Court Confirms Jurisdiction

Below is the Instagram video filmed inside the High Court complex. The Clerk confirms: — valid cause of action — zero appearances by any defendant — January 16th set for final judgment

ALKI DAVID LEADS THE CHARGE

As the officially appointed Green Economy Ambassador to Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Alkiviades “Alki” David has become the central whistleblower, architect, and sovereign claimant behind the historic $810 billion climate and corruption action advancing through the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

Every major defendant — including David Boies, Gloria Allred, Shari Redstone, Dani Peretz, Daphne Barak, Black Cube, Paramount Global and others — has failed to respond. All are now in full legal default.

The phrase “and others” in the Antigua claim is not symbolic — it is literal. As confirmed in the official High Court filing (Case No. ANUHCV 2025/0149) and the sworn service affidavit submitted to courts across jurisdictions, the defendant list includes not only the media–legal cartel but the world’s major financial institutions. The evidence bundle filed into the Antigua High Court names, among others: Bank of America (Brian Moynihan), Wells Fargo (Charles Scharf), Deutsche Bank (Christian Sewing), Citibank (Jane Fraser), JPMorgan Chase (Jamie Dimon), HSBC (Noel Quinn), UBS/Credit Suisse (Sergio Ermotti, Ulrich Körner), Prudential Financial (Charles Lowrey), and ICICI Prudential (Anup Bagchi).

These entities were not added rhetorically but served through their registered agents and corporate counsel, as documented in the official Exhibit A – Service Addresses attached to the statement of truth filed on 1 November 2025. This means the $810 billion sovereign action now stands uncontested not only against media networks and Hollywood lawyers but also against the global banking architecture that facilitated or benefited from the alleged laundering, manipulation, and asset concealment operations at the center of the claim.

Ambassador David has filed evidence across Antigua, London, Washington, Maryland, Switzerland, and Greece. A global enforcement task force, including Pace Law School’s Professor Bobby Altschiller, has formed to carry out international recovery efforts.