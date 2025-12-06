COUNTDOWN TO JUDGEMENT DAY – JAN 16TH STARTS NEO – THE PEOPLE’S NEW ECONOMIC ORDER – Bretton Woods 2.0

A Sovereign, Citizen-Directed Framework for Regenerative Global Prosperity

By Alki David

Dec 2025

January 16, 2026

St. John's, Antigua & Barbuda

The New Economic Order — NEO

Prime Minister Gaston Browne · Antigua & Barbuda

Prime Minister Gaston Browne — the statesman who positioned Antigua & Barbuda at the center of the New Global Economic Order. Start Video.

In 1944, the world stood at a crossroads.

Nations gathered at the Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods to design a new global economic framework after World War II. But they lacked one essential element:

No cryptographic identity.

No blockchain accountability.

No real-time governance.

No citizen participation.

No climate mathematics.

No distributed public ledger.

They built the best system they could — but it was a system limited by the era that produced it.

The World Bretton Woods Built — And Its Limits

Bretton Woods gave birth to:

the IMF

the World Bank

the USD reserve era

But it also entrenched:

opaque governance

institutional dominance

structurally engineered inequality

debt traps for developing nations

global dependency on a single monetary axis

How Much Bigger Is NEO's Tokenized $73 Trillion Influence Footprint Compared to Bretton Woods?

The original Bretton Woods system (1944) was not a monetary fund with a fixed value. It was a framework of rules governing global currencies, reconstruction, and dollar–gold convertibility. Because it was not a “pool of money,” historians do not assign a trillion-dollar figure to its size.

However, we can compare the economic world Bretton Woods governed to the regulatory footprint of the $73 trillion judgment powering the New Economic Order (NEO).

1. Jurisdictional Reach

Bretton Woods governed 44 nations .

. NEO potentially reaches 195 nations.

NEO covers 4.4× more nations than Bretton Woods.

2. Economic World Size (Historical Comparison)

Global GDP in 1944 ? $1.4 trillion (? $20–22T today, inflation-adjusted).

(? $20–22T today, inflation-adjusted). NEO’s systemic footprint = $73 trillion.

In economic terms, the $73T footprint is:

? 3.3× larger than the entire global economy Bretton Woods was built to govern.

? 3.5× the size of the inflation-adjusted economic world of 1944.

3. Modern Interpretation

While Bretton Woods shaped global finance through fixed exchange rates and post-war reconstruction, NEO introduces a participatory, transparent, technologically enabled framework with a footprint that surpasses the 1944 system in both scale and scope.

In short:

NEO is larger in reach, wider in jurisdiction, and more technologically advanced than the system that defined the 20th century’s economic order.

This framework lasted 80 years. It was stable — but it was not fair.

Inside the negotiation rooms of 1944 — where a new global order was drafted without modern tools.

What Bretton Woods Could Not Build

Had the 1944 architects possessed modern tools — blockchain, digital identity, real-time auditing — they would have produced a radically different global order.

Instead of secrecy — transparency.

Instead of dominance — shared governance.

Instead of debt — regenerative economics.

Instead of institutions dictating policy — citizens directing outcomes.

The New Bretton Woods Is Not in New Hampshire.

It Is in Antigua.

Today, the SEU • PPVM • NEO architecture represents the economic system the world should have built in 1944 — but finally can build now.

sovereign

inclusive

climate-aligned

mathematically accountable

transparent

citizen-driven

globally interoperable

And unlike Bretton Woods, this one empowers people — not banks.

The old order was shaped by a few men. The new order is shaped by billions.

The Role of the Sovereign Judgment

The sovereign civil judgment — a $73 trillion sovereign civil asset — now functions not as an extraction tool, but as a regenerative economic engine:

climate benefits for citizens

public-good development funding

citizen voting rights

national infrastructure incentives

a global participatory economic framework

Technical Summary – PPVM

The People’s Performance Voting Model (PPVM) uses a sovereign civil judgment as a secure foundation asset, and transforms it into a digital governance mechanism where citizens receive influence credits and vote on national development priorities. Performance is measured, audited, and rewarded through non-cash digital benefits, creating a transparent and measurable public system.

Architecture

Foundation: Sovereign civil judgment recorded as a Sovereign Performance Asset

Sovereign civil judgment recorded as a Sovereign Performance Asset Governance Layer: Smart contracts define rules and eligibility

Smart contracts define rules and eligibility Project Layer: Government proposes initiatives, citizens vote

Government proposes initiatives, citizens vote Reward Layer: Successful outcomes trigger digital climate/economic benefits

Token Types

I-Tokens (Influence): Citizen voting power, non-transferable

Citizen voting power, non-transferable R-Tokens (Rewards): Performance-based benefits, non-convertible

Performance-based benefits, non-convertible Sovereign Performance Asset: The judgment itself acts as the trust anchor

How It Works

Citizens receive influence credits in digital wallets Government submits approved programs Citizens vote on priority Outcomes measured by independent audit/oracle data Successful projects issue rewards

Security & Compliance

Government-controlled governance

Identity-based voting (KYC / national ID)

Independent auditing (KPI & climate data)

Data protection alignment

No conversion to money (non-currency)

PPVM converts historic legal authority into a transparent, citizen-driven governance model. It replaces political gatekeeping with measurable performance, and turns national development into a shared responsibility supported by verified outcomes.