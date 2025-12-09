THE COCA-COLA KILL SWITCH BY ALKI DAVID COUNTDOWN TO JANUARY 16 — ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA

THE REGULATOR MOMENT Hello it's Alki. I did not ask for the SRA, the NCA, the DOJ, or the Government of Antigua & Barbuda to become entangled in my story. Yet through a convergence of filings, timelines, and lived history, all four now stand inside the same gravitational field — a shift that none of us can undo. Antigua was the first jurisdiction willing to examine the structural reality of what happened to me — not the noise, not the distortions, but the documented patterns. On January 16 in St. John’s, that reality enters a sovereign record. That recognition triggered something extraordinary: regulators in multiple countries began mapping the same intersections — not to punish anyone, not to assign guilt, but because the overlap between cross-border litigation, inheritance disruption, financial pressure, and narrative suppression forms a pattern neither they nor history can ignore. Antigua gave my story jurisdiction. The regulators gave it reach. January 16 gives it gravity.

THE FAMILY THEY TRIED TO ERASE MY FATHER — ANDREW DAVID MY MOTHER — DIMITRA — AND ME

THE NAMES THAT CARRIED THE BREAK

These names shaped the fracture in my story:



GEORGE DAVID, CHRISTO LEVENTIS, HARRY DAVID, ANASTASI DAVID ANASTASI LEVENTIS, NINO YAMAKIS, and the corporate systems around CCHBC.



I am not just calling out wrongdoing. I am speaking a lived emotional truth: these were the names on the other side while my mother and I faced the storm alone.

MY FATHER — THE MAN WHO BUILT REAL VALUE

My father, Andrew David, shaped the architecture of Coca-Cola Hellenic. He was the guy. He built factories, livelihoods, entire communities. His legacy rests not in the boardrooms that came later, but in the foundations he laid.

MY MOTHER — WHO STOOD AGAINST THE STORM

In the darkest years, my mother, Dimitra, endured pressures no mother should bear alone. I do not cast blame. I speak truth: it felt as though those who should have protected her simply did not.

Some chase prestige. Some chase elite invitations. Some believe proximity to private meetings confers real power. My father built factories. My father built livelihoods. My father built futures. George attended conferences.



One built value. The other collected lanyards. They can keep the circles. I will take my father’s name — and I will take back Spetses.

JANUARY 16 — THE SYSTEM BLINKS

January 16 is not a verdict. It is a moment when the truth becomes too structured, too documented, and too interconnected for anyone to ignore.

This is the Coca-Cola Kill Switch: not retaliation, not accusation, but a moment of forced clarity.

JANUARY 17 — I GO HOME TO SPETSES

The next morning, I fly to Athens — to my father’s house, to my childhood, to my legacy. I go not to confront, but to restore.

Over the past decade, a repeated pattern of legal and procedural misconduct has affected my cases in both Los Angeles and London. The same small cluster of lawyers, investigators, and intermediaries appeared across multiple matters, often withholding evidence, bypassing vulnerable-litigant protections, and manipulating filings in ways that materially distorted outcomes. I did not create this escalation. Once regulators reviewed the documented irregularities — including concealed emails, contradictory testimony, and cross-border procedural failures — the matter moved into formal review with the SRA, NCA, and DOJ Civil Division. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a systemic failure now under regulatory examination. My role is simply to document the timeline and allow the process to run its course.