Handling of proceeds derived from CSAM-Fixed Sports Betting, Human Trafficking adjacent monetization
SWISSX LEGAL — PUBLIC CRIMINAL REFERRAL
This notice consolidates sworn pleadings, affidavits, and service records currently before courts in Antigua & Barbuda and London. It alleges criminal conduct only as pleaded. No findings of fact or guilt are asserted.
I. LEGAL OPERATORS / ALLEGED COORDINATORS
David Boies
Alleged conduct (as pleaded):
- Coordination of transnational lawfare strategies connected to Alpha Nero proceedings.
- Use of parallel jurisdictions to apply financial and procedural pressure.
- Participation in asset-seizure strategies alleged to be disproportionate and pretextual.
- Alleged involvement in suppressing exculpatory material through procedural mechanisms.
Societal impact alleged: normalization of elite impunity via jurisdictional arbitrage.
Gloria Allred
Alleged conduct (as pleaded):
- Orchestration of coordinated civil claims using media amplification.
- Alleged coaching and recruitment of complainants.
- Use of press timing to influence legal outcomes.
- Alleged involvement in witness pressure and narrative control.
Societal impact alleged: weaponization of victim-protection frameworks for coercive ends.
Lisa Bloom
Alleged conduct (as pleaded):
- Media-legal coordination aligned with litigation objectives.
- Alleged participation in pressure campaigns targeting a cognitively disabled litigant.
- Use of reputational harm as leverage.
Societal impact alleged: erosion of due-process norms through media pre-judgment.
Tom Girardi (disbarred; criminally convicted in unrelated matters)
Alleged conduct (as pleaded):
- Authorship and prosecution of claims alleged to be fabricated or materially false.
- Alleged control over judicial outcomes through influence networks.
- Use of his firm infrastructure to suppress contrary evidence.
Societal impact alleged: collapse of trust in judicial neutrality.
Joseph Chora
Alleged conduct (as pleaded):
- Engineering of Malibu enforcement actions.
- Alleged coordination with sheriff personnel for device seizures.
- Alleged linkage to intimidation of counsel and witnesses.
- Alleged role in probate/receivership pressure tactics.
Societal impact alleged: privatization of enforcement power.
Martin DeLuca
Alleged conduct (as pleaded):
- Participation in Alpha Nero attachment efforts.
- Alleged procedural maneuvering across jurisdictions.
- Asset-pressure strategies alleged to be punitive rather than remedial.
Mark Stephens / Howard Kennedy LLP
Alleged conduct (as pleaded):
- Alleged facilitation of procedural obstruction in UK proceedings.
- Alleged participation in suppressing or delaying disclosure.
- Conduct alleged to have interfered with fair-hearing accommodations.
AJ Founellier / Rebecca Hume
Alleged conduct (as pleaded):
- Involvement in litigation conduct during High Court proceedings.
- Alleged participation in actions characterized as perverting the course of justice.
- Alleged presence during physical assault incidents at court facilities (July 25, 2025).
Dani Peretz
Alleged conduct (as pleaded):
- Theft of approximately €14 million from the complainant and his mother.
- Alleged use of intelligence-linked financial channels.
- Asset diversion across borders.
Societal impact alleged: exploitation of family trust and cross-border financial opacity.
II. JUDICIAL OFFICERS REFERENCED FOR CRIMINAL REVIEW
(All allegations arise from sworn affidavits contradicting judicial opinions or procedural records.)
Judge Elwood Lui (ret.)
- Alleged insertion of testimony contradicted by sworn affidavits.
- Alleged reliance on witnesses never called to testify.
Judge Christopher Lui
- Alleged continuation of tainted procedural assumptions.
Judge Michelle Williams
- Alleged denial of due process.
- Alleged refusal to allow defense witnesses.
- Alleged procedural ambush of a disabled party.
Judge Yolanda Orozco
- Alleged facilitation of Girardi-network outcomes.
- Alleged early retirement following exposure.
Judge Victoria Chavez
- Alleged confirmation of judgments tied to conflicted networks.
Judge Thomas Falls / Terry Green / Rafael Ongkeko
- Alleged participation in procedurally predetermined outcomes.
- Alleged disregard of disability accommodations.
Societal impact alleged: systemic judicial integrity failure.
III. MEDIA & CORPORATE ACTORS (INFRASTRUCTURE ROLE ALLEGED)
Rupert Murdoch / Lachlan Murdoch
- Alleged control of amplification and suppression mechanisms.
- Alleged intersection with legal blackmail dynamics.
Bob Iger (Disney/ABC)
- Alleged participation in coordinated narrative suppression.
Shari Redstone (Paramount Global)
- Alleged attempt to extort tens of millions of dollars.
- Alleged theft and misuse of IP.
- Alleged linkage to fixed sports-betting promotion.
Brian Roberts (Comcast/NBCUniversal)
- Alleged use of infrastructure dominance to suppress competitors.
Larry Ellison / David Ellison
- Alleged provision of Oracle data, advertising, and financial pipes.
- Alleged commingling of advertising revenue with illicit betting flows.
Societal impact alleged: monetization of harm at scale.
IV. CSAM & FIXED SPORTS BETTING (SYSTEMIC ALLEGATIONS)
As pleaded:
- Historic P2P normalization (MediaDefender context).
- Alleged monetization via advertising and data infrastructure.
- Alleged failure to sever profit from child exploitation.
- Alleged fixed-odds manipulation and laundering through ad-tech.
Referenced investigations:
- Operation Restore Justice (DOJ)
- Operation Summer Heat (DOJ)
- NCA Operation Grange / Operation Grandby (UK parallel context)
These are cited as parallel enforcement efforts, not conclusions.
V. DECEASED COUNSEL & INVESTIGATORS (REQUIRING REVIEW)
Barry K. Rothman
- Possessed critical exhibits (Rizzo texts).
- Died after siding with complainant.
Mark Lieberman
- Filed David v. Comcast and David v. Allred/Girardi.
- Death halted active prosecutions.
John Quirk
- Allegedly struck by vehicle.
- Allegedly poisoned in Turkey.
Rebecca Rini
No conclusions asserted — criminal review requested.
- FCC counsel connected to FilmOn/MVPD matters.
- Death occurred prior to reforms.
WHY THIS IS A SOCIETAL PROBLEM
When legal systems, media infrastructure, financial rails, and enforcement silos fail to align, harm scales.
CSAM persists.
Betting fraud persists.
Disabled individuals are crushed.
Truth becomes unserviceable.
This referral seeks correction of systems, not vengeance against individuals.
JANUARY 16 — ENFORCEMENT DAY
Defaults mature.
Jurisdiction crystallizes.
Oversight attaches.
Preservation becomes mandatory.
From that date forward, inaction itself becomes a recorded institutional choice.