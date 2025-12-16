WARNING — ACTIVE MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL CRIMINAL REFERRAL

SWISSX LEGAL — PUBLIC CRIMINAL REFERRAL

This notice consolidates sworn pleadings, affidavits, and service records currently before courts in Antigua & Barbuda and London. It alleges criminal conduct only as pleaded. No findings of fact or guilt are asserted.

I. LEGAL OPERATORS / ALLEGED COORDINATORS

David Boies — alleged coordination of transnational lawfare strategies, jurisdictional pressure tactics, and suppression of exculpatory material.

Societal impact alleged: normalization of elite impunity via jurisdictional arbitrage.

Gloria Allred — alleged orchestration of coordinated civil claims with media amplification, complainant recruitment, and narrative timing.

Societal impact alleged: weaponization of victim-protection frameworks.

Lisa Bloom — alleged media-legal coordination and reputational pressure against a cognitively disabled litigant.

Societal impact alleged: erosion of due-process norms through pre-judgment.

Tom Girardi (disbarred; criminally convicted in unrelated matters) — alleged authorship of fabricated or materially false claims and suppression of contrary evidence.

Joseph Chora — alleged engineering of Malibu enforcement actions, device seizures, and probate/receivership pressure.

Societal impact alleged: privatization of enforcement power.

Martin DeLuca — alleged participation in Alpha Nero attachment efforts and cross-jurisdictional asset pressure.

Mark Stephens / Howard Kennedy LLP — alleged procedural obstruction and interference with fair-hearing accommodations.

AJ Founellier / Rebecca Hume — alleged perversion of the course of justice and physical intimidation at court facilities (July 25 2025).

Dani Peretz — alleged theft of approximately €14 million and cross-border asset diversion via opaque financial channels.

II. JUDICIAL OFFICERS REFERENCED FOR REVIEW

Elwood Lui (ret.) — alleged insertion of testimony contradicted by sworn affidavits

Christopher Lui — alleged continuation of tainted procedural assumptions

Michelle Williams — alleged denial of due process to a disabled party

Yolanda Orozco — alleged facilitation of Girardi-network outcomes

Victoria Chavez — alleged confirmation of conflicted judgments

Thomas Falls · Terry Green · Rafael Ongkeko — alleged predetermined outcomes

III. MEDIA, CORPORATE & FINANCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Paramount Global / Shari Redstone — alleged attempted extortion of tens of millions, theft of IP, and linkage to fixed sports-betting promotion.

Comcast / Brian Roberts — alleged infrastructure dominance used to suppress competition.

Oracle / Larry Ellison / David Ellison — alleged provision of advertising, data, and financial pipes commingling illicit betting and monetization flows.

Named financial institutions (as served in Antigua): Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, UBS/Credit Suisse, Prudential, ICICI Prudential — alleged aiding and abetting through financing, custody, or transactional services :contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}.

IV. CSAM & FIXED SPORTS BETTING — SYSTEMIC ALLEGATIONS

Historic P2P normalization (MediaDefender context)

Monetization via advertising and data infrastructure

Failure to sever profit from child exploitation

Fixed-odds manipulation laundered through ad-tech

Referenced parallel investigations include Operation Restore Justice, Operation Summer Heat, and UK NCA operations (cited for context only).

V. DECEASED COUNSEL & INVESTIGATORS REQUIRING REVIEW

Barry K. Rothman — possessed critical exhibits

— possessed critical exhibits Mark Lieberman — filed David v. Comcast and David v. Allred/Girardi

— filed David v. Comcast and David v. Allred/Girardi John Quirk — alleged vehicle strike and poisoning abroad

— alleged vehicle strike and poisoning abroad Rebecca Rini — FCC counsel; review requested

WHY THIS IS A SOCIETAL PROBLEM

When legal systems, media infrastructure, financial rails, and enforcement silos fail to align: CSAM persists. Betting fraud persists. Disabled individuals are crushed. This referral seeks systemic correction — not vengeance.

JANUARY 16 — PROCEDURAL TRIGGER

Defaults mature. Jurisdiction crystallizes. Oversight attaches. From that date forward, inaction itself becomes a recorded institutional choice.

H.E. Alkiviades David

Ambassador-at-Large, Antigua & Barbuda

Disabled Individual (Severe Cognitive Disability)