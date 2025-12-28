Netflix–Warner Merger in Procedural Freefall: Abuse-of-Process Allegations Emerge, Khadija Saeed Cited

Notice Is Hereby Given

On 27 December 2025, ShockYA! published a public, timestamped notice documenting an active judicial and regulatory inflection point relevant to the proposed transaction between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery.

That notice identified a January 16, 2026 · 9:00 AM AST procedural milestone before a Commonwealth superior court, at which point consolidated filings, exhibits, and recorded defaults are formally anchored into the judicial record. It also included a formal request for a temporary regulatory STOP ORDER to preserve lawful oversight.

ShockYA! Article (27 Dec 2025):

Warner – Netflix Merger — Regulatory Stop Order – Global Risk Indicators

On 29 December 2025, TechStock² published the article:

TechStock² Article (29 Dec 2025):

Netflix stock edges up into year-end as Fed minutes, Warner deal stay in focus

That article references generalized “deal risk” but fails to disclose the existence of the December 27 public notice, the January 16 judicial record-fixing date, or the request for a temporary regulatory pause—despite those facts being publicly available at the time of publication.

Materiality

The omitted facts are material to investors, regulators, and the public because they concern:

judicial record fixation and evidence-preservation obligations;

active cross-border judicial and regulatory coordination; and

the irreversibility risk of consummating large-scale media consolidation prior to completion of lawful review.

This is not a dispute of opinion. It is a question of disclosure.

Request for Corrective Action

TechStock² is hereby placed on notice and respectfully requested to take one of the following actions:

Issue a correction or editor’s note acknowledging the December 27 public notice and the January 16 procedural milestone; or

Update the article to disclose that a formal request for a temporary regulatory pause was already on the public record at the time of publication.

Reservation of Rights

This notice is issued without prejudice and without asserting findings of liability or wrongdoing. All rights are expressly reserved. Failure to correct or disclose may be relevant to subsequent regulatory, judicial, or professional review concerning market disclosure standards and editorial diligence.