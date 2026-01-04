REAL TALK

NEWS

Lucha Libre TV — Exclusive Independent Wrestling. Watch, Chat, Mash Up, Create. Only on FilmOn.

ByGrady Owen

Jan 4, 2026
Lucha Libre TV on FilmOn

LUCHA LIBRE TV

Live. Unfiltered. Independent.

Lucha Libre TV is a celebration of wrestling as it was meant to be — raw, passionate, and deeply rooted in tradition. It carries the spirit of classic lucha libre, when masks were legends, arenas were intimate, and the line between performer and crowd disappeared.

This is a nod to the golden eras of independent wrestling, where creativity mattered more than polish and authenticity ruled the ring. At the same time, Lucha Libre TV champions today’s independent content makers — promoters, fighters, and crews keeping the culture alive outside the corporate machine.

Every broadcast reflects the DIY energy of grassroots wrestling, driven by love of the craft rather than spectacle alone. From hard-hitting live matches to underground promotions and throwback moments, this is lucha in its purest form.

Discover this and much more through the growing Lucha Libre TV universe, curated for fans who value tradition, independence, and real ring energy.

By Grady Owen

After training a pack of Raptors on Isla Nublar, Owen Grady changed his name and decided to take a job as an entertainment writer. Now armed with a computer and the internet, Grady Owen is prepared to deliver the best coverage in movies, TV, and music for you.