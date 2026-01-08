The Rise of Reza: Culture and the Next Iran Revolution – Watch Now!

Why the Pahlavi Name Is Showing Up Again

If you’re part of the Persian diaspora, you didn’t grow up with the Pahlavis. You grew up with the aftermath.

Sanctions. Protests. Families split across borders. A country frozen in place while the rest of the world moves forward. Somewhere along the way, the question stopped being who ruled — and became why nothing works.

That is why Reza Pahlavi is back in the conversation. Not as a king-in-waiting, but as someone openly arguing for a secular, democratic Iran. No clerics. No ideology. No inherited power. Just choice.

Culture Got There First

Politics isn’t where this shift really started. Culture got there first.

For many young Iranians abroad, reconnection is happening through art, not speeches. That is where Cyrus Pahlavi enters the picture.

Cyrus doesn’t campaign. He paints. Abstract, textured work about memory, erosion, and identity — familiar to anyone raised between countries and languages.

Iranian identity, existing without permission.

