Flash Gordon TV Channel: The Birth of Television Sci-Fi Adventures – Watch Now!

ByJeff Stevens

Jan 9, 2026

Flash Gordon TV brings the legendary space-adventure serial to life in its classic television form. Set in the golden age of American sci-fi, the series follows Flash Gordon, Dale Arden, and Dr. Zarkov as they battle the ruthless Emperor Ming across the planet Mongo.

Streaming live as part of FilmOn’s Vintage USA lineup, the channel features full episodes and serialized adventures back-to-back, making it the definitive destination for fans of classic sci-fi television.

Husband, father, movie+review advocate, BAMF, hair icon, pantsuits are for losers. Posts from Jeff signed -J all others by merciless robots.