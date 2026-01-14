REAL TALK

NEWS

Armed Forces Boxing Championship – Military Grade Fights Live! Watch US Army, Navy, Marines & Air Force Bouts – Only on FilmOn TV

ByAlki David

Jan 14, 2026
LIVE SPORTS ACTION Armed Forces Boxing1 on 1 Boxing TVFilmOn FootballAll Sports ChannelsSPORT1Premier League HighlightsWATCH NOW ON BETA.FILMON.COM LIVE SPORTS ACTION Armed Forces Boxing1 on 1 Boxing TVFilmOn FootballAll Sports ChannelsSPORT1Premier League HighlightsWATCH NOW ON BETA.FILMON.COM
Military Grade Fights – Watch Now

ARMED FORCES BOXING

Elite Armed Forces Boxing • Hard-Hitting Military Action
Original article appeared on Shockya.com • Find more on IMDb.com
WATCH NOW LIVE
Promotional page • Video courtesy of TVMix • Military Grade Fights

By Alki David

After training a pack of Raptors on Isla Nublar, Owen Grady changed his name and decided to take a job as an entertainment writer. Now armed with a computer and the internet, Grady Owen is prepared to deliver the best coverage in movies, TV, and music for you.