Stamped, sworn, and on the record — how a private dispute became a sovereign-scale filing

Record Notice (January 16, 2026):

Proceedings before the Supreme Court were formally recorded on January 16, 2026.

The official court video and certified audiovisual record will be published when released by the Court.

This report relies solely on filings, registry records, and matters stated on the record pending publication of the official footage.

On April 17, 2025, at 13:21 AST, with $52 ECD in registry fees paid,

On September 24, 2025, at 11:49 AST, with $42 ECD paid, an Amended Statement of Claim was accepted and stamped "FILED" under CPR Rule 20. That amendment transformed the case in scope and gravity. It pleads $80 billion+ in asserted sovereign damages, models long-arc carbon sovereignty losses extending toward $400 billion, sets out a fossil-fuel-aligned motive theory, and expands the defendant schedule through Annex A to include global banks and CEOs (including Jamie Dimon, Jane Fraser, and Brian Moynihan), major media conglomerates, judicial and quasi-judicial actors, and the full UPP committee.

These are not secondary reports or screenshots. They are the Court’s own stamps, registry entries, fee receipts, and sworn verifications. As a matter of record, invisibility has ended.

Primary Court Filings & Filed Exhibits

The following documents are reproduced exactly as filed and accepted by the Registry of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. They form part of the permanent institutional record.

April 17, 2025 — Original Statement of Claim

Filed at 13:21 AST with $52 ECD paid, this original Statement of Claim identifies the initial defendant constellation, grounds jurisdiction in Caribbean assets and local sovereign harm, and pleads $10 billion in damages. The document is sworn and bears the Court’s official filing stamp.

View / Download Original Statement of Claim (PDF)

September 24, 2025 — Amended Statement of Claim (CPR Rule 20)

Filed at 11:49 AST with $42 ECD paid, this Amended Statement of Claim materially expands the scope of the proceedings. It pleads sovereign-scale damages exceeding $80 billion, models long-arc carbon sovereignty losses, and enlarges the defendant schedule through Annex A. The amendment is personally sworn and accepted by the Registry.

View / Download Amended Statement of Claim (PDF)

Filed Exhibit — AG Carbon Act (14 October 2025)

This filed exhibit forms part of the court record and relates to statutory and regulatory context underpinning the sovereign carbon framework referenced in the Amended Statement of Claim. It is included here for completeness and record transparency.

View / Download AG Carbon Act Filed Exhibit (PDF)

Record-Accurate Status

As of January 17, 2026, the defendant universe is fixed on the record; the sovereign framing is formally pleaded; loss models are quantified and sworn; and parallel jurisdictions are procedurally aware. No findings of liability have been made. No damages have been awarded. No conclusions are drawn by the Court.

This report documents status only. The record exists. The scope is defined. The actors are named. The matter is now institutionally visible.

Record Notice: Additional court records will be published when available. A written ruling is expected in early February 2026. All jurisdictional and procedural issues remain live.

