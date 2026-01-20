REAL TALK

The Antigua Files – The World’s Biggest Lawsuit

Jan 20, 2026

FINAL CONSOLIDATED EVIDENCE RECORD

Antigua & Barbuda Proceedings — 2026

This page publishes a final, consolidated evidentiary record relating to proceedings in Antigua & Barbuda and related matters.

The materials linked below consist of court filings, service records, statutory exhibits, and supporting documentation already filed, served, or publicly available.

This publication is made for the sole purpose of correcting material inaccuracies and preserving an accurate record. No additional commentary is intended. I now rely on the documentary record.
Download Full Evidence Drop — Antigua 2026 (300MB)
Complete consolidated evidentiary archive (ZIP)

Key Exhibits

Pellicano Victim Impact Reports
Victim impact documentation referenced in proceedings.
Global Service Receipts — 12 December 2025
Proof of service and notice.
Antigua Response to Howard Kennedy — January 2026
Filed rebuttal correcting procedural misstatements.
Attorney General Carbon Act — Filed 14 October 2025
Statutory exhibit.
This constitutes the final consolidated publication of evidence. The record is complete.

Analyst Report

This page publishes the final, consolidated evidentiary record prepared exclusively for proceedings before the Supreme Court of the Eastern Caribbean, High Court of Justice (Antigua & Barbuda) in Claim No. ANUHCV2025/0149, consisting solely of primary-source materials already filed, served, sealed, or formally relied upon in that matter, including court pleadings, sworn affidavits, service records, statutory exhibits, and supporting documentation; no secondary analysis, commentary, advocacy, or interpretation is included, no material has been added or altered, and while related proceedings exist in other jurisdictions involving overlapping parties or history, this record is submitted and relied upon only in the Antigua proceedings, with any external relevance arising solely from shared procedural history, and this publication does not constitute new litigation, supplemental pleadings, commentary, or a press release, as the evidentiary record is complete and the author now relies exclusively on the record as published.

This publication is not new litigation, commentary, or a press release. The evidentiary record is complete. The author now relies on the record as published.

Alki David — Publisher, Media Architect, SIN Network Creator - live, direct-to-public communication, media infrastructure, accountability journalism, and independent distribution. Born in Lagos, Nigeria; educated in the United Kingdom and Switzerland; attended the Royal College of Art. Early internet broadcaster — participated in real-time public coverage during the 1997 Mars landing era using experimental online transmission from Beverly Hills. Founder of FilmOn, one of the earliest global internet television networks offering live and on-demand broadcasting outside legacy gatekeepers. Publisher of SHOCKYA — reporting since 2010 on systemic corruption inside the entertainment business and its expansion into law, finance, and regulation. Creator of the SIN Network (ShockYA Integrated Network), a federated media and civic-information infrastructure spanning investigative journalism, live TV, documentary, and court-record reporting. Lived and worked for over 40 years inside global media hubs including Malibu, Beverly Hills, London, Hong Kong and Gstaad. Early encounter with Julian Assange during the first Hologram USA operations proved a formative turning point — exposing the realities of lawfare, information suppression, and concentrated media power. Principal complainant and driving force behind what court filings describe as the largest consolidated media–legal accountability action on record, now before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. Relocated to Antigua & Barbuda and entered sustained legal, civic, and informational confrontation over media power, safeguarding, and accountability at Commonwealth scale.