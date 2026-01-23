REAL TALK

NEWS

B-Movie! Horror: Midnight Cult Classics, Nonstop Chaos

ByJeff Stevens

Jan 23, 2026
B-Movie!

HORROR
B-Movie! is a rolling horror channel built for late-night viewing, featuring cult favorites, haunted-house chillers, creature features, and oddball shockers that don’t play by studio rules.

Drop in anytime for titles like The Screaming Skull, The Slender Man, Silent Night, Bloody Night, Horror Express, and Prisoners of the Lost Universe — a mix of old-school atmosphere, sinister twists, and “how did this get made” energy that’s way more fun than it should be.

If you want nonstop horror with grit, camp, and surprises left intact, this is the channel to leave on. Watch today.

Husband, father, movie+review advocate, BAMF, hair icon, pantsuits are for losers. Posts from Jeff signed -J all others by merciless robots.