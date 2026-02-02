Title: Jurisdiction Locked: Antigua’s Unbreakable Hammer Falls on the Media-Legal Cartel

By Alkiviades David Ambassador-at-Large, Antigua & Barbuda | Claimant in ANUHCV2025/0149 February 2, 2026

The silence is deafening. The avoidance is deliberate. And the rule of law in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court just delivered another crushing blow to one of the most powerful, untouchable networks in global media and law.

On February 2, 2026, I filed a re-issued letter directly to the Honourable Mr Justice René Williams in Case No. ANUHCV2025/0149 — Alkiviades David v. David Boies & Others. This is no ordinary procedural note. It is a formal declaration of inevitability: jurisdiction in Antigua & Barbuda is not merely seized — it is now impossible to avoid.

Jurisdiction Locked: Antigua’s Unbreakable Anchor Case No. ANUHCV2025/0149 – Alkiviades David v. David Boies & Others Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court | High Court of Justice, Antigua & Barbuda Key visual from the January 16, 2026 hearing: Jurisdiction formally seized and retained by Justice René Williams. Exclusive coverage via Shockya.com. Re-Issued Letter Filed February 2, 2026 – Impossibility of Avoiding Acceptance of Jurisdiction Case Number: ANUHCV2025/0149 FILED HIGH COURT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA IN THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN SUPREME COURT IN THE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA Submitted Date: 02/02/2026 12:24 Filed Date: 02/02/2026 12:25 Claim No. ANUHCV2025/0149 Fees Paid: 22.00 BETWEEN: ALKIVIADES DAVID – Claimant and DAVID BOIES & OTHERS – Defendants RE-ISSUED LETTER RE: IMPOSSIBILITY OF AVOIDING ACCEPTANCE OF JURISDICTION To: The Honourable Mr Justice René Williams My Lord, This action was duly filed and accepted by this Honourable Court. The original pleading named fourteen (14) Defendants, including domestically resident political actors and party executives. Their inclusion anchors territorial jurisdiction within Antigua & Barbuda and renders avoidance of jurisdiction impossible in fact and untenable in procedure. Public notice was extensive through national radio appearances, online publication, and direct communications with legally sophisticated local actors. Any suggestion of lack of knowledge is factually untenable. The Attorney General's Office appeared in an amicus capacity. Certain structural clarifications, including the complete defendant count, do not appear to have been raised at that time. This does not affect jurisdiction and is noted only to explain the timing of this clarification. I am a litigant in person with a recognised disability affecting sequencing and processing of complex information. Where the procedural picture was incomplete, my realisation of the omission necessarily occurred later. This explanation is provided solely for context. Accordingly, acceptance of this Court's jurisdiction was unavoidable. Any non-engagement thereafter could only have been a deliberate choice. Respectfully submitted, /s/ Alkiviades David Claimant (in person) Digitally signed – signature functionality disabled Dated: 2 February 2026 Filed and documented in the High Court of Antigua & Barbuda.

The rule of law prevails. Antigua stands firm.

The core truth is simple and devastating for the defendants: The original pleadings name fourteen defendants, including domestically resident political actors and party executives in Antigua & Barbuda. Their presence anchors territorial jurisdiction firmly in this sovereign nation. No clever motion, no forum non conveniens argument, no high-powered U.S. or U.K. firm can rewrite geography or procedure. Avoidance is impossible in fact and untenable in law.

Public notice was broadcast loud and clear — through national radio appearances, online publications, and direct communications to legally sophisticated local actors. Any claim of ignorance is factually untenable. The Attorney General’s Office even appeared in an amicus capacity, yet no structural clarifications (including the full defendant count) were raised then. That omission changes nothing: jurisdiction was accepted and retained when Justice Williams seized it on January 16, 2026 — on the record, with refusals noted and facts pleaded.

This is not gamesmanship. As a litigant in person with a recognized disability affecting sequencing and processing of complex information, I explain the timing transparently: where the procedural picture was incomplete, realization came later. But the law does not bend for delay. Acceptance of this Court’s jurisdiction was unavoidable. Any non-engagement thereafter is a deliberate choice — one that courts view dimly when defaults pile up and accountability looms.

Recall January 16, 2026: Exclusive court footage shows Justice Williams formally seizing and retaining jurisdiction in Alki David v. Media Legal Cartel. No stay. No dismissal. The case proceeds on pleaded facts. Defendants — including David Boies, Gloria Allred, Shari Redstone, Dani Peretz, Daphne Barak, Tom Girardi, Black Cube, and others (including Executives of the UPP Party), tied to Hollywood’s crisis-management syndicate — have not appeared, not responded, not contested. They are in default. The Court has moved forward toward what began as a $10 billion claim and has escalated into sovereign-scale restitution in the hundreds of billions.

This is the Antigua Files in action: a small Caribbean nation doing what the United States and United Kingdom never dared — holding the media-legal cartel accountable under the rule of law. Local defendants anchor the case here. Public notice was given. The AG appeared. Jurisdiction is locked.

To the cartel: Your silence speaks volumes. Your non-engagement is now on record as choice, not accident. The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court stands as the unbreakable anchor for truth, accountability, and sovereign justice.

Antigua & Barbuda will not yield. The hammer has fallen — and it will not lift until justice is served.

