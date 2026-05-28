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U&Dave’s Weekend Watchlist: From Trivia Triumph to Space Shenanigans

ByShockya Team

May 28, 2026

U&Dave’s Weekend Watchlist: From Trivia Triumph to Space Shenanigans

It’s the 29‑30 May weekend, and U&Dave’s schedule is a mash‑up of quiz nights, reality dramas, culinary journeys and sci‑fi mischief. Here’s what to hit, who will love it, and a few sharp takes on what actually rings true.

Trivia Titans: Pointless (S26 Ep40)

Pointless

Pointless is the brain‑teaser that keeps viewers glued, and it’s here at 06:10 for a full hour of answers that defy the ordinary. For the trivia junkie who thrives on out‑of‑the‑box thinking, it’s a reliable pick that holds up well against other quiz shows. Opinion: It’s the kind of show that makes you feel smarter after watching, but don’t expect a rush of adrenaline.

Border Patrol: Border Force America’s Gatekeepers (S1 Ep3‑4)

Border Force America’s Gatekeepers

Reality‑driven border‑control drama that offers a slice of high‑stakes bureaucracy. For audiences who enjoy gritty, real‑life storytelling, this series offers a reliable glimpse into the daily grind of border officers. Opinion: The narrative is steady, but the pacing can feel slow for viewers craving faster excitement.

Cooking & Culture: Rick Stein’s Secret France (S1 Ep5)

Rick Stein’s Secret France

Rick Stein takes the Mediterranean’s culinary secrets to the French‑Catalan border. For food lovers and travel enthusiasts, this one‑hour episode is a reliable source of sensory delight. Opinion: It’s a comforting watch but doesn’t break new ground.

Laugh & Lie: Would I Lie To You? (Multiple Episodes)

Would I Lie To You?

Rob Brydon’s panel show offers a mix of humour and deception with David Mitchell, Lee Mack, and a rotating cast of guests. It’s a solid pick for anyone who enjoys light‑hearted banter combined with a bit of truth‑testing. Opinion: The show remains comfortable, but the novelty may wane for regular viewers.

Space Comedy: Red Dwarf (S6 Ep4‑6)

Red Dwarf

Red Dwarf returns with quirky space adventures that never fail to tickle. For fans of sci‑fi satire, it’s a reliable and entertaining option. Opinion: It stays true to the series’ legacy but could miss the mark for viewers who prefer mainstream sci‑fi.

Quizzes & Games: Richard Osman’s House of Games (S5 Ep20)

Richard Osman’s House of Games

A blend of trivia and banter, this show suits anyone who enjoys a relaxed night of quizzing. For the older demographic, it’s a dependable entertainment choice. Opinion: The pacing is deliberate, which might not appeal to younger audiences.

Bottom Line

U&Dave’s weekend lineup offers something for everyone: sharp trivia, reality grit, culinary escapades, and space‑savvy humour. Whether you’re a trivia buff, a reality fan, or a culinary traveler, there’s a reliable pick for you. Stick with the shows that suit your mood and enjoy a weekend of solid, enjoyable TV.

By Shockya Team