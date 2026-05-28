U&Dave’s Weekend Watchlist: From Trivia Triumph to Space Shenanigans

It’s the 29‑30 May weekend, and U&Dave’s schedule is a mash‑up of quiz nights, reality dramas, culinary journeys and sci‑fi mischief. Here’s what to hit, who will love it, and a few sharp takes on what actually rings true.

Trivia Titans: Pointless (S26 Ep40)

Pointless is the brain‑teaser that keeps viewers glued, and it’s here at 06:10 for a full hour of answers that defy the ordinary. For the trivia junkie who thrives on out‑of‑the‑box thinking, it’s a reliable pick that holds up well against other quiz shows. Opinion: It’s the kind of show that makes you feel smarter after watching, but don’t expect a rush of adrenaline.

Border Patrol: Border Force America’s Gatekeepers (S1 Ep3‑4)

Reality‑driven border‑control drama that offers a slice of high‑stakes bureaucracy. For audiences who enjoy gritty, real‑life storytelling, this series offers a reliable glimpse into the daily grind of border officers. Opinion: The narrative is steady, but the pacing can feel slow for viewers craving faster excitement.

Cooking & Culture: Rick Stein’s Secret France (S1 Ep5)

Rick Stein takes the Mediterranean’s culinary secrets to the French‑Catalan border. For food lovers and travel enthusiasts, this one‑hour episode is a reliable source of sensory delight. Opinion: It’s a comforting watch but doesn’t break new ground.

Laugh & Lie: Would I Lie To You? (Multiple Episodes)

Rob Brydon’s panel show offers a mix of humour and deception with David Mitchell, Lee Mack, and a rotating cast of guests. It’s a solid pick for anyone who enjoys light‑hearted banter combined with a bit of truth‑testing. Opinion: The show remains comfortable, but the novelty may wane for regular viewers.

Space Comedy: Red Dwarf (S6 Ep4‑6)

Red Dwarf returns with quirky space adventures that never fail to tickle. For fans of sci‑fi satire, it’s a reliable and entertaining option. Opinion: It stays true to the series’ legacy but could miss the mark for viewers who prefer mainstream sci‑fi.

Quizzes & Games: Richard Osman’s House of Games (S5 Ep20)

A blend of trivia and banter, this show suits anyone who enjoys a relaxed night of quizzing. For the older demographic, it’s a dependable entertainment choice. Opinion: The pacing is deliberate, which might not appeal to younger audiences.

Bottom Line

U&Dave’s weekend lineup offers something for everyone: sharp trivia, reality grit, culinary escapades, and space‑savvy humour. Whether you’re a trivia buff, a reality fan, or a culinary traveler, there’s a reliable pick for you. Stick with the shows that suit your mood and enjoy a weekend of solid, enjoyable TV.